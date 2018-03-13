Film Clips: March 15, 2018

Love, Simon PG-13

The friends of high-school teen Simon (Nick Robinson) believe him to be straight; ditto his supportive parents (Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel). Then, Simon begins an online affair with another boy. Neither knows the other’s identity, until Simon’s correspondence is discovered by another student. While the film glosses over the difficulties faced by all teens, its exploration of being a gay high-school teenager is long overdue, and Simon is a relatable character exhibiting typical teen flaws. Like Simon himself, Love, Simon isn’t perfect, but the subject will find an appreciative audience.

Tomb Raider PG-13

Fifteen years after Angelina Jolie played Lara Croft, the video game reboot gets a cinematic reboot as well. Jolie’s two films cost $180 million and grossed $400 million worldwide. The reboot’s U.S. opening comes a week after the film’s release in parts of Asia, where it’s taken in $14 million so far. Croft (Alicia Vikander) learns her missing father (Dominic West) was searching for a legendary tomb on a remote island near Japan. After a treacherous journey, she arrives on the island, only to find there are those who want her dead, leading to cliff-leaping and body-surfing rapids (among her adventures). Unfortunately, the action is edited to a pulp atop a script that serves a video game master.