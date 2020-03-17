Film Clips: March 19, 2020

Blow the Man Down (Streaming on Amazon on Friday, March 20) R

You wouldn’t imagine a cabal of elderly matriarchs running a Maine fishing town, but Blow the Man Down defies usual expectations. The drama unfolds from the perspective of sisters Mary Beth (Morgan Saylor) and Priscilla Connolly (Sophie Lowe), who have just begun to cope with their mother’s death when they unexpectedly become killers and thieves. Next, the girls are entangled with the town’s young officer Brennan (Will Brittain), and most importantly, they must answer to their mother's lifelong friends (played by June Squibb, Annette O’Toole, Marceline Hugot and Margo Martindale). The film uses eccentric, comedic characters to take us down rabbit holes leading to a warren of revelations.