Film Clips: March 20, 2023

Ash

(In Theaters March 21)

Stylish visuals are a match for gruesome thrills in this sci-fi/horror. Awakening aboard a damaged space craft on a distant planet, Riya (Eiza González), has a nasty head cut and no memory of what killed her crewmates, save one who is missing (Kate Elliott). The ship’s distress signal is answered by the arrival of Brion (Aaron Paul). Riya wants to know who killed the others (played by Iko Uwais, Beulah Koale and Flying Lotus), but with the ship’s oxygen leaking, Brion insists they must leave. Since the plot is fairly simple, director Flying Lotus, depends on Riya’s flashbacks and violent jolts to sustain these 90 minutes of escapist fare. Stick around for a surprise midway through the credits. (Lisa Miller)

Disney’s Snow White

(In Theaters March 21)

It’s hard to imagine that remaking a classic Disney animation could cause so much controversy. Here are some highlights: Rachel Zegler appears as Snow White. In an interview, Zegler stated she was glad Snow White now aspires to become a leader, dropping the love story where she was “stalked by the prince.” Peter Dinklage criticized the use of the seven Dwarfs as stereotyping. In response, Disney floated the idea of using “seven magical creatures, instead of dwarfs” before settling on using seven CGI dwarfs, forgoing the casting of human dwarfs.

This caused an uproar among dwarf actors who lament the lost opportunity to play these roles. Next, Zegler posted on social media her support of Palestine. Around the same time, Israeli actress Gal Gadot, cast as the Evil Queen, made social media posts proclaiming she stands with Israel. After the election, Zegler posted that she wished no peace for Donald Trump and his supporters (she apologized two days later). By the time the film’s trailer dropped on YouTube, it received one-million dislikes and just 40-thousand likes.

The CGI dwarfs and woodland creatures, blend poorly with the live action characters. Despite a bountiful $270 million dollar budget, many of the character’s costumes resemble cheap Halloween getups. In my opinion, the songs of Disney’s Snow White sound vocally and melodically similar to other Disney Princess films. Surely none of this matters to Snow White’s intended audience, but will disgruntled parents take their kids to see it? Disney’s box office predictions have dropped considerably. (Lisa Miller)

Locked

(In Theaters March 21)

As computers enable vehicles to do more than ever, car thieves have more to fear. This film remakes the Argentinian thriller 4x4 that imagines a car able to do its owner’s bidding. Bill Skarsgård plays Eddie, a thief pleased to find an unlocked, expensive SUV. Eddie prepares to detach the car’s high-end stereo when he realizes he’s locked inside the SUV with its power cut. He injures himself trying to escape. The communication system activates and the SUV’s owner William (Anthony Hopkins) states he’s imprisoned Eddie to hold him accountable. As the thief’s situation worsens, his desperation mounts. Hopkin’s velvet intonations work insidious magic along with Michael Arlen Ross’s screenplay. Director David Yarovesky enhances the claustrophobic setting with unnerving cinematography to complement this jarring premise. (Lisa Miller)