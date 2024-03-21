Film Clips: March 21, 2024

× Expand Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Yuku is a reporter for a TV channel investigating the suicide of a teenage girl and her teacher. What begins as a story of bullying gone really bad leads to accusations of improper relations between the teacher and his student. Is he being framed by the school? Did the media sentence him to death by its lurid headlines and unproven accusations? And will Yuku’s channel allow her to criticize the conduct of media? This thoughtful drama by Japanese director Yujiro Harumoto wrestles with the lies perpetuated by the omission of truth as Yuku is forced to confront a scandal within her own family. (David Luhrssen)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

(In Theaters March 22)

This sixth film in the “Ghostbusters” franchise returns characters played by Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson from the 1984 film. They are joined by the ghostbusting crew from 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, played by Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. The action returns to New York City, where the original team has been developing new and better ghostbusting equipment. That’s fortunate since an evil force is accidentally released, with the capacity to instantly freeze anyone and anything in its path. Gil Kenan directs, meshing his two wise-cracking, ghostbusting generations with ghosts of the past, present and future. (Lisa Miller)

Immaculate

(In Theaters March 22)

When Sister Cecilia’s (Sydney Sweeney) American Catholic parish closes, she accepts an invitation to continue her work at an Italian convent dedicated to the care of aging nuns. Dark wood-paneled interiors, along with a seemingly endless labyrinth of corridors, are hallmarks of Catholicism’s glory days. Cecilia, along with her new friend Sister Mary (Simona Tabasco), learns the routines of caring for the elder nuns, though seemingly little is invested in maintaining the young women’s own spiritual health. Then the convent discovers that virginal Cecilia is pregnant, and soon enough the young nun learns that the child she carries is to be protected at any cost. Her evolving feelings, surrounding her pregnancy, inform the action and bring to mind Mia Farrow’s Rosemary, from Rosemary’s Baby. Michael Mohan directs while Sydney Sweeney produced in order to get the film made. (Lisa Miller)