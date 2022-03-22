Film Clips: March 22, 2022

Infinite Storm (In theaters March 25)

Pam Bales (Naomi Watts) is given many warnings, starting with the weather forecaster droning on about “low pressure to the north” and “overnight, very cold,” and continuing at the park lodge where she’s advised not to hike up Mount Washington, not today. But stubbornly, she persists, expecting to make it back before nightfall and the coming storm. Soon enough, the flurries thicken to a blizzard as the windblown snow hisses against the pine branches.

Based on true events at White Mountain National Park in 2010, Infinite Storm dramatizes what happened when Bales, while hiking back dow, discovered someone else’s footprints in the snow. Directed by Poland’s Malgorzata Szumowska and Michael Englert, the film captures the solitude of solo hiking in early scenes—the only sounds are loose stones slipping downhill—and the fortitude of surviving the elements when the storm hits. (David Luhrssen)

The Lost City (In theaters March 25)

This throwback to screwball romances flips the gender roles. Sandra Bullock appears as best-selling romance author Loretta Sage. Her adventure-romance novels star Dash, a Fabio-like Lothario. Channing Tatum portrays Alan, the somewhat dim, Dash lookalike, whose nude torso is pictured on Loretta’s book covers. Alan is a member of Loretta’s book tours, where he’s the star attraction. While touring, Loretta is kidnapped by billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) because she’s an archeologist and is expert in certain ancient languages.

Having described the lost “Crown of Fire,” headdress in her latest tome, Fairfax believes Loretta can help him find the treasure. She's taken to a remote tropical island, inspiring Alan to follow. His rescue attempt is helped by Alan's ex-Navy SEAL friend Jack (Brad Pitt). Adding spice to Loretta’s defiant damsel-in-distress, she cares neither for her own book series, nor for Alan. Much to her chagrin, fleeing Fairfax’s henchmen as they run through the jungle, mirrors Loretta’s own stories. Directed By Aaron and Adam Nee, the film currently enjoys a 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (Lisa Miller)

Sight: The Story of Vision (IndiePix DVD)

Who would have guessed that Elton John, at his stadium-filling, chart-riding peak of stardom, would once day narrate a science documentary? The flamboyant performer’s interest in reciting the text of Sight may well stem from his collection of extravagant eyeglasses as well as the childhood hurt of being called “four eyes.”

Sight interviews the experts and relates the science of vision. Our eyes transmit light to our brain through a vast network of neurofibers. Advanced technology raises hope of bypassing damaged eyes through devices that transmit electrical signals direct to the brain, yet millions of people around the world lack access to eyecare. In “advanced” countries, frames have become fashion statements and some people with 20/20 vision opt for glasses. Looking smart has become trendy as “four eyes” joins other slurs in history’s ash can. (David Luhrssen)

So Cold the River (In theaters March 25, Streaming on AppleTV, March 29)

The male filmmaker at the heart of this tale becomes female for this adaptation of Michael Koryta’s horror. Like Stephen King’s The Shining, it occurs at an historic, deserted, opulent resort. Erica Shaw (Bethany Joy Lenz) agrees to make a documentary about the life of dying, enigmatic millionaire Campbell Bradford. She travels to Bradford’s Indiana hometown, where she is housed at the resort and given an antique bottle filled with water from a local spring. Exploring Bradord’s dark past compels Erica to work with town historian Anne McKinney (Deanna Dunagan), and family descendant Josiah (Andrew J. West). She’s obsessed with the antique bottle and drinks its water, which induces frightening visions that one book critic called, “lock the doors and windows scary.” She also unleashes an evil force determined to use Erica to its own ends. (Lisa Miller)