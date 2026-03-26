Film Clips: March 26, 2026

× Expand © Lightyear Entertainment Randy and the Mob (2007) Ray McKinnon and Lisa Blount in 'Randy and the Mob' (2007)

Randy & The Mob

(Lightyear Blu-ray)

Writer-director Ray McKinnon kept things light in his 2007 comedy, Randy & The Mob. In a Southern small town where the tallest building is one story high, Randy (McKinnon) is the can-do American entrepreneur who can do nothing right. His string of local businesses is failing, he checks are bouncing, he’s leveraged out and over mortgaged and the actual rich man in town has him over the proverbial barrel. Things only worsen when his wife Charlotte (Lisa Blount) calls to say, “We just got another letter from the IRS.” Oh, and the local cop has hated Randy since grade school. Who you gonna call? Mobsters with names like Franco and Sal, who promise, “We’re prepared to work with you.”

One of the funniest mobster comedies in decades, Randy & The Mob’s Blu-ray release comes with bonus programming, including McKinnon’s 2002 Oscar-winning short film, “The Accountant.” (David Luhrssen)