Film Clips: March 29, 2018

High school girl Erica (Zoey Deutsch) is a blackmailer who sexually entraps men (they’re all jerks anyway). She acts up, is reckless and self-absorbed, yet we see that she has some sort of heart in this oddball comedy. Erica decides to do good by helping her nerdy, recovering addict new stepbrother by shaking down the teacher who, he says, molested him. The queasy set-up holds interest as we wonder where Erica will take it—even after her scheme goes out of control. Flower’s best moments are mordantly hilarious scenes of social awkwardness. Of local interest: The film’s director, Daniel Winkler, is the son of Henry “The Fonz” Winkler. (David Luhrssen)

Ready Player One PG-13

Director Steven Spielberg undertakes this adaptation of Ernest Cline’s 2011 novel. In 2045, the overpopulated Earth is in decline. To escape a dreary reality, gamers immerse themselves in “OASIS”—a virtual reality allowing players to be whoever they like. Deceased creator James Halliday (Mark Rylance) has willed his fortune, along with control of OASIS, to the first gamer to find the Easter Egg within the game. Eighteen-year-old Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) dedicates his life to the task, joining forces with Samantha (Olivia Cooke), Aech (Lena Waithe) and several others, hoping to beat the evil billionaire (Ben Mendelsohn) who plans to monetize OASIS to further his own wealth and power. Unfolding in both the real and virtual worlds, Ready Player One introduces both the actual players and their avatars. Meanwhile, those possessing an extensive knowledge of ’80s pop culture will find themselves overcoming many obstacles creator Halliday has placed along the way. (Lisa Miller)

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony R

Having written and directed 15 movies in the last decade-plus, Tyler Perry has even spawned seven different TV series. Although critics consistently pan his work, Perry’s got fans aplenty, including Oprah Winfrey. His themes are frequently marriage-centric, but here, Perry gives it a twist. He explores the consequences of Melinda’s (Taraji P. Henson) unbridled anger after her deadbeat ex-hubby (Lyriq Bent) becomes a financial success and gets engaged to a younger, beautiful woman (Crystle Stewart). Perry says the story has been fermenting in his mind for years. Further, he claims this is his best film ever. Shhhh!! Don’t let pistol-packing granny, Madea, hear you say that! (L.M.)