Film Clips: March 5, 2026

She Shoots Straight

(Blu-ray)

Newlywed Inspector Mina of the Hong Kong Police doesn’t even have time for a honeymoon before being tossed into a big case—and then another. As Mina, Hong Kong star Joyce Godenzi is thrust into the center of the action in a movie that, with a modest budget, replicated the pyrotechnics of ‘80s Hollywood. Think Bruce Willis with gorgeous East Asian women thwarting crooks by performing impossible acrobatics with guns blazing. This 1990 picture is interesting for depicting the last years of British Hong Kong (Communist China is ignored) and the arrival of vicious immigrant criminals (Vietnamese) who won’t flinch from shooting up a crowded street market. (David Luhrssen)