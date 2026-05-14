Film Clips: May 14, 2026

× Expand © Black Bear Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal - In the Grey (2026) Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal in In the Grey (2026)

The Eye

(Arrow Video Ultra-HD Blu-ray)

Those odd blurry close-ups aren’t arty tics. They are introducing life as experienced by Mu, a young woman sightless since age 2. The Eye (2002) is keenly aware of her tactile sensitivity, her awareness of sound—but since this is a horror film, not a medical melodrama, you can be sure that something sinister lurks in the shadows.

Directed and co-written by Hong Kong’s Danny and Oxide Pang, The Eye introduces its horror slowly, with method. Mu is the beneficiary of a medical breakthrough, a cornea transplant, and we watch with anticipation as the bandages are removed. Sure, the light will sting at first, but what about those people and places that aren’t visible to anyone else?

Angelina Lee is brilliant as Mu, and the Pang Brothers’ composition is on point. The Eye raises many issues facing the handicapped—aside from the possibility of seeing dead people. And it lands on that intersection where neuroscience and metaphysics meet. The therapist treating her, post-op, explains that she needs to develop a “visual vocabulary” to “understand what we see.” Maybe there’s more out there than most of our eyes can see or minds can imagine? (David Luhrssen)

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In the Grey

(In Theaters May 15)

Typical of Guy Ritchie’s writing and directing style, In the Grey is a 98-minute fast-paced actioner, featuring a slick production and presumably cheeky one-liners. It falls to Jake Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill, portraying Bronco and Sid respectively, to convey the action while making the comedic banter tolerable. The pair, along with Sophia (Eiza González), comprise an elite team of secret agents. The actors work hard to create characters who appear nonchalant in the face of great peril. Here they must steal back a vast fortune that was stolen by ruthless despot Manny Salazar (played by Javier Bardem’s brother Carlos). Though well-supplied with automatic weapons and high explosives, the attempt to pull off their mission becomes an all-out war. Rosamund Pike and Emmett J. Scanlan, have supporting roles. The film is set in Spain and the Canary Islands, where the exotic locations are guaranteed to keep “Travel” channel executives on their toes. (Lisa Miller)