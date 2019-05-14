Film Clips: May 16, 2019

× Expand The Sun Is Also a Star

A Dog’s Journey (Rated PG)

Senior citizen Ethan (Dennis Quaid) knows his childhood dog Bailey (voiced by Josh Gad) has returned to him reborn as different dogs. When Bailey’s dog incarnation reaches its end, Ethan requests that Bailey return as protector to Ethan’s estranged granddaughter, C.J. (Kathryn Prescott). That promise is fulfilled over the course of Bailey’s several additional dog lives. Though unabashedly sentimental, A Dog’s Journey doggedly depicts that dream.

The Sun Is Also a Star (Rated PG-13)

Adapted from the 2016 young adult novel by Jamaica-born Nicola Yoon, the story examines the phenomena of “love at first sight” via a pair of star-crossed teens in New York City. College-bound Daniel (Charles Melton) meets and falls for Jamaica-born Natasha (Yara Shahidi) the day before her family is scheduled for deportation. Though Daniel is convinced fate wants them to be a couple, Natasha has no faith in fate. Notably, the changing face of our nation is reflected in this romantic drama featuring attractive, multi-ethnic leads.

John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum (Rated: R)

Director Chad Stahelski performed Keanu Reeves’ stunts in the Matrix films. Stahelski then persuaded Reeves to star in the Wick films, promising that, beyond directing, he would also perform Reeves’ stunts. Stahelski choreographs inventive fight scenes, he then performs and delivers them with extreme coherence. This threequel squares the ante from previous Wick films by placing a $14 million bounty on the protagonist’s head. With hordes of assassins looking to collect, Wick depends on powerful women for protection. One is a fellow assassin named Sofia (Halle Berry), while the other is a Russian crime boss played by Anjelica Huston. The film’s Matrix-franchise aura is polished by Laurence Fishburne’s crime lord, the Bowery King.