Film Clips: May 23, 2019

While Aladdin and Booksmart bring laughs and nostalgy to the big screen, Brightburn is a horrific twist on Superman’s story with a less altruistic alien.

Aladdin

After finding a magic lamp containing a genie, Aladdin (Mena Massoud) is determined to use his wishes to win the heart of Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott). Aiding Aladdin, the genie (Will Smith) imposes his magic on the youth when the genie deems it necessary. Meanwhile, the magic lamp is pursued by the slippery Grand Vizier Jafar (Marwan Kenzari). Being a Disney “family movie,” we get familiar-sounding songs while Smith (painted dusty blue), dominates the screen wearing a constant, knowing smirk.

Booksmart

Best friends and overachievers, high-school seniors Molly and Amy are Valedictorian and student-body president. Molly (Beanie Feldstein, who is Jonah Hill's sister) is Yale bound, while Amy, (Kaitlyn Dever), will attend Columbia. On the eve of graduation, socially active classmates reveal that they too have super-bright futures. This shocks the best pals, prompting them to wonder whether their sacrifices were justified. Determined to crash the popular kids’ graduation party, the girls set off for a night of hijinks and grand adventures. Hailed for its irreverent, high-spirited comedy, this film is the directorial debut of Olivia Wilde, who aims to capture the millennial experience.

Brightburn

When an infant male is the sole passenger aboard a ship crash-landing on their farm, Tori and Kyle Breyer (Elizabeth Banks and David Denman) decide to raise the child as their own. They and little Brandon make an idyllic family until the boy hits puberty and Brandon’s (Jackson Dunn) superpowers emerge. He kills his tormentors, as well as anyone he perceives as a threat. The plot recalls Superman's origin story, as do Brandon's powers that allow him to kill efficiently and inventively. Call him the cure for those wishing Superman was real.