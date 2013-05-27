Film Clips: May 27

After Earth PG-13

One thousand years in the future, humanity has abandoned earth and now resides somewhere beyond our solar system. The Legendary Ranger, Cypher Raige (Will Smith), is training his undisciplined teenage son Kitai (Jaden Smith), when their spaceship is damaged and forced to crash land on Earth. Badly injured, Cypher sends Raige to retrieve an emergency beacon that lies many miles away. The journey is made more perilous by Earth's ever-evolving predators, but especially by an alien killer that escaped the ship's hold in the wake of the crash. Although loaded with special effects, this film relies on tense father-son interaction. (Lisa Miller)

Now You See Me PG-13

A quartet of young magicians, The Four Horseman, are performing in Las Vegas when they announce they will teleport themselves to a bank vault and retrieve the cash. They appear to do just that, raining down millions of dollars on thrilled audience members, but also garnering the attention of FBI Agent Dylan Rhodes (Mark Ruffalo) and retired magician Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman). Jesse Eisenberg and Isla Fisher portray the lead magicians, promising Rhodes and Bradley that there’s a much richer trick yet to come. Unraveling how the magicians did it, and what their next heist will be, consumes Rhodes—but everything you think you know is probably wrong. (L.M.)