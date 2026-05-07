Film Clips: May 7, 2026

× Expand © Amazon MGM Studios Hugh Jackman in 'The Sheep Detectives' (2026) Hugh Jackman in 'The Sheep Detectives' (2026)

Dr. Cliff: Worldwide Vet

(IndixPix DVD)

As the documentary opens, Cliff Redford descends a manhole in India and gingerly retrieves a dog that had fallen into the sewer. All in a day’s work for the Canadian veterinarian, whose homebase in Wellington, Ontario is a dog and cat hospital whose practice has expanded to include wildlife of all kinds in many places. Accompanied by his daughter Emily, he responds to calls from wildlife advocates around the world, treating monkeys, racoons, raptors, even a crocodile. In one scene, a fox is on his operating table after being struck by a car. The animal’s heart stopped—twice, but Redford carried on and saved the creature’s life. Dr. Cliff provides inspiring examples of how compassion can extend beyond the human family and its closest kin. (David Luhrssen)

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The Sheep Detectives

(In Theaters May 8)

Adapted from the adult, German-language novel Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann, the book becomes a family-friendly film featuring live-action humans and an animated flock. Hugh Jackman portrays George Hardy, shepherding his wooly herd in the picture-perfect English countryside. Each evening, George reads murder mysteries to the sheep who are fascinated by the twists and ever-expanding roster of suspects. So, when George is found dead in his field, Shetland sheep Lily (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus), loner ram Sebastian (Bryan Cranston) and world-weary merino sheep Mopple (Chris O’Dowd), believe that they can piece together the clues to identify his killer. Thank goodness for their efforts since village cop Derry (Nicholas Braun), bungles his investigation. Emma Thompson appears as George’s attorney, condescending to all, but especially to his possible heir (Molly Gordon). Regina Hall and Patrick Stewart lend their voices to the wooly herd, joining a cast that includes a plethora of suspects, all conspiring to turn this “ewe-dunit” comedy-thriller, into serious fun. (Lisa Miller)

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Steal This Story Please

(Oriental Theatre, May 8-14)

Amy Goodman has made a career out of asking hard questions—questions that have become increasingly difficult for journalists to ask, given pressure from advertisers as well as governments. With Steal This Story Please, Oscar-nominated directors Carl Deal and Tia Lessin have made a documentary about her life and (increasingly) hard work reporting and hosting the podcast Democracy Now.

In their directors’ statement, Deal and Lessin say: As a cartoonishly villainous President wages an assault on press freedoms—and on truth itself—corporate owners of news organizations have been all too willing to capitulate. Amy has been preparing for this moment for more than three decades, calling out the failures of for-profit news and exposing the conflict between the public interest that the press is meant to serve and the commercial interests that too often undermine it.”

Goodman, Deal and Lessin will be in person for the Sunday, May 10 noon screening and Q&A. Riverwest Radio’s Xav Leplae will moderate the conversation after the film. (David Luhrssen)