Film Clips: Nov. 12, 2026

× Expand © Sony Pictures Jim Caviezel in Ghost Soldier (2026) Jim Caviezel in Ghost Soldier (2026)

Ghost Soldier

(In Theaters Nov 11)

In a small Wyoming town, a big bad corporation is intent upon chasing homeowners off their land. Corrupt officials look the other way in exchange for a payoff, but the company is unprepared for the sleeping tiger it inadvertently awakens in Henry “Fitz” Fitzgerald (Jim Caviezel). He’s one of the landowners and is ex-military special forces. In addition, Fitz just-so-happens to invent high-tech weaponry that enables him to take on an army of hired mercenaries. Fitz is supported by his neighbors and is joined by local Sheriff Parker (Olivia Thirlby). While a predictable reshuffling of the familiar evil-land-baron plot, this one benefits from its imaginative weaponry bolstering Caviezel’s committed performance. Rated PG-13, William Eubank directs this actioner with a cast that includes Garret Dillahunt, Beau Knapp, Alexej Manvelov and Shea Whigham. (Lisa Miller)

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Search Party: Where is Paw Paw

(In Theaters Nov. 13)

Search Party has its moments but ultimately misses the mark. Directed by Victoria Monai Richards, the film focuses on college student Noble Williams, played by Richards herself, as she returns home after receiving news that her grandfather’s health has deteriorated. The next day, he goes missing from the hospital. This leads to Noble, her Aunt MeekMeek and friends trying to track him down. In addition to Richards, the film stars Nijah Brenea, Daisy Fernandez, Tichina Arnold and Tommy Davidson.

Starting with the positives, the film is family friendly. Faith+ Works Productions, the company and studio behind the film, aims to make this type of content and achieve this goal with the film. Audiences of all ages can safely watch it. The chemistry between the three main leads is decent. Richards, Brenea and Fernandez are a believable group of friends as the characters of Noble, Nigeria and Sunshine, respectively. Even though the principal cast is entertaining, a lot of the entertainment quality leans more toward the “so bad it’s good” side of the spectrum instead of the preferable opposite. The film feels like it is trying way too hard to be funny for most of its runtime. Even though the film is for all ages, it honestly feels like kids would get the most out of it via its goofy tone. (Christopher Hayden)

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Victorian Psycho

(In Theaters Nov. 13)

When a well-known actor plays against type, curiosity runs high. Former film critic Zachary Wigon directs scream queen Maika Monroe in the dark role of a possible serial killer. Adapted from Spanish author Virginia Feito’s novel, it’s 1858 when governess Winifred Notty (Monroe), arrives at the gothic manor Ensor House. Her employers, Mr. and Mrs. Pounds (Jason Isaacs and Ruth Wilson), insist their bratty son (Jacobi Jupe), be well-educated, but state that daughter (Evie Templeton), needs to learn only what’s necessary to secure a favorable marriage. Narrated by Winifred, she makes her opinions known on both the manor’s family members and their staff. Some find Monroe’s twitchy, quirky performance to be a revelation, while others find it to be over-the-top. The rest of the cast creates engaging characters; helpful because the material frequently seems stretched. Some action and dialog is intentionally funny, but the unintentionally funny bits are problematic. (Lisa Miller)