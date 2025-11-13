Film Clips: Nov. 13, 2025

× Expand © Lightyear Entertainment Harley Flanagan - Wired for Chaos Harley Flanagan as Harley Flanagan in 'Wired for Chaos' (2024)

Harley Flanagan: Wired for Chaos

(Lightyear Blu-ray/DVD/VOD)

“I was wired for chaos,” Harley Flanagan says. The Cro-Mags founder recounts the baggage he carried from childhood on the slummy side of New York’s Lower East Side, surrounded by OD’ing “adults,” drug pushers and what passed for “free love.” With The Cro-Mags he took punk into a sweaty, muscled hardcore direction in songs of raging, ugly catharsis. “A lot of the old songs are about a violent time in my life,” he tells the director of this revealing documentary, Rex Miller. Wired for Chaos includes interviews with Flea, Ice-T, Anthony Bourdain and others. (David Luhrssen)