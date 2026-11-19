× Expand © Lionsgate Joseph Zada - The Hunger Games (2026) Joseph Zada in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026)

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

(In Theaters Nov. 20)

Once a popular series reaches an ending, there’s always the prequel. In this second prequel, Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) is forced to become a Hunger Games tribute after he protects his girlfriend, Lenore Dove (Whitney Peak), from murderous authorities.

By the time it was published in March 2025, this sixth book in the series by Suzanne Collins, was already adapted for the screen. This time the “Hunger Games” arena appears to be a place of extreme beauty, masking the cruelty and deception, orchestrated by President Snow (Ralph Fiennes) on down, hidden from public view. Haymitch joins in a plot created by another tribute (Percy Daggs IV) and a former victor (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), to sabotage the arena and show the game-makers for who and what they actually are.

Fans will be pleased to see Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, along with Woody Harrelson, reprising their roles as Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark, and an older Haymitch Abernathy, respectively. The film also stars, Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace and Maya Hawke. Director Francis Lawrence, who helmed four other “Hunger Games” films, wanted this chapter to stand on its own without requiring knowledge of the series. Clocking in at more than two-and-a-half hours, both the action sequences and emotional underpinnings are effectively conceived and executed. (Lisa Miller)

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The Reborn

(IndiePix DVD/Digital)

Manuel, a doctor in rural Chile, has an unwanted visitor. He’s been involved for years in a bizarre underworld scheme involving faking deaths, reviving the patients and spiriting them across the mountainous border to Argentina. Manuel wants out, but the scheme is tied to the narco trade, a deadly business for all concerned.

Director Santiago Esteves keeps the dialogue spare in The Reborn. The murmur of sad music and frowning faces signals early on that Manuel has gotten into deep trouble. The characters and graceful editing bring viewers along into a drama that gradually explains itself. Does the medical science make sense? The tragedy does. Manuel is sympathetic; he wants to be home for the birth of his child. Will he escape a web of deceit that’s stickier than anticipated? (David Luhrssen)