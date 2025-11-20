Film Clips: Nov. 20, 2025

× Expand © 1994 New Line Cinema Louise Beaven and Sam Neill - In the Mouths of Madness (1994) Louise Beaven and Sam Neill in 'In the Mouths of Madness' (1994)

In the Mouth of Madness

(Arrow Films UltraHD/Blu-ray)

A crazed axe-wielding man smashes through a coffee shop window and demands, “Do you read Sutter Cane?” John Trent (Sam Neil) had only just heard of him. Cane, a top-selling horror author (“bigger than Stephen King,” his editor brags), is MIA without delivering the final chapters of his next novel. Trent is a cynical, sharp-nosed, smarmy insurance investigator (Double Indemnity?) hired by Cane’s publisher to find the missing writer. The crazed axe man? Turns out he was Cane’s agent.

With In the Mouth of Madness (1994), director John Carpenter wrapped several interesting ideas into a slick Hollywood horror/thriller package. The title alludes to H.P. Lovecraft’s novella “At the Mountains of Madness” and Cane’s work resembles Lovecraft with its intimations of cosmic terror. Trent’s investigation begins against the backdrop of madness as many Cane readers go insane after reading some of his stories—an idea on the malign influence of literature introduced by Robert W. Chambers’ story collection The King in Yellow (1895). Poverty and police violence make appearances, as well as a meditation on what is real and what is not (and can we know?). The new release for home viewing comes with multiple audio commentaries, making-of footage and other bonuses. (David Luhrssen)