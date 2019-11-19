Film Clips: Nov. 21-27, 2019

× Expand Photo credit: Tri Star Pictures A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

‘Frozen 2’ finally hits theaters along with ’21 Bridges’ and the Mr. Rogers movie, ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.’

21 Bridges (Rated R)

Andre Davis (Chadwick Boseman) is an expertly trained, embattled NYPD detective when he is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer. Demanding that Manhattan be cordoned off by closing down all tunnels and bridges to the island, Davis begins piecing together a massive conspiracy that links the police to a criminal empire. While attempting to figure out who he is hunting, Davis must also find out who is hunting him. I consider it a positive sign when J. K. Simmons appears as a police captain.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Rated PG)

The philosophy of kindness, modesty and generosity embodied by Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks) is revealed through his interviews with jaded magazine writer Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys). Initially unable to believe Mr. Rogers could actually be the figure he presents, in time, Junod comes to believe that Rogers is exactly who he appears to be. Junod is startled and grateful to find Rogers to be a healing presence. Hanks gives a marvelously unaffected performance, slipping into Rogers physicality and personality while bringing “the neighborhood” to life.

Frozen 2 (Rated PG)

Royal sisters Queen Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) and Princess Anna (Kristen Bell) return for an adventure into an autumnal magic forest. Accompanied by friendly snowman Olaf and Anna's paramour Kristoff, the sisters attempt to resolve an old riff with the forest inhabitants. Setting things right falls largely on Elsa, whose magical abilities are sorely needed to accomplish the task. However, comic relief is never more than a snowball away as Olaf fearfully disparages each new development. Meanwhile, Kristoff waits in vain for the perfect moment to propose marriage to Anna. As in the original, the bluish, icy animation provides a soothing tone while the songs prove to be catchy tunes.