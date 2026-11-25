× Expand © Netflix Brad Pitt in 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' (2026) Brad Pitt in 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' (2026)

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

(Opening in Theaters Nov. 25)

Quentin Tarantino wrote this screenplay as a follow-up/spin-off to his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, for which Brad Pitt won an Oscar as Cliff Booth. During the ensuing years, the 50ish stuntman has aged out of the business but branched out to become a “fixer.” Here, he’s more of a talker than previously. It’s 1977. so he’s also laid back and macho.

Cliff agrees to help obnoxious TV star Charlie Peters (Scott Caan), extricate himself from an entanglement with two Filipino hitmen (Matt Groove and JB Tadena). The fixer has no problem using violence, but his preference is shooting the breeze and drinking with friends. He carries on a flirtation with Charlie’s agent Karen (Elizabeth Debicki). Meanwhile. he remains friends with Charlie’s gorgeous wife Toni (Carla Gugino), with whom he’s had a fling.

As a viewer, it’s practically impossible not to like Cliff. Equal parts romance, crime thriller, dark comedy and hangout movie, the violence inherent to Cliff’s endeavors ties the action together. Tarantino fans, and those of the film’s director David Fincher, won’t mind that it’s a two-hour-and-20-minute build-up to the final, climactic conclusion. (Lisa Miller)

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Hexed

(In Theaters Nov. 25)

Disney’s latest animated family offering features Billy (Hailee Steinfeld) finding out as a teen that she’s a witch. This discovery magically transports her to the realm of Hexe, where she quickly runs afoul of its tyrannical queen (Jodie Foster). Raised by her single mom (Rashida Jones), Billy is both annoyed and relieved when mom appears in Hexe to help Billy out. Beef Roger Crummchuk (Walton Goggins), joins Billy and her mom as their guide. He’s a grouchy three-eyed cat who knows all-too-well the strange, dangerous and goofy elements comprising the magical empire. Using a palette of deep purples, teals and rust, the animation is also comforting while appearing to be more detailed than it actually is. Focusing on a single mother attempting to parent her talented, unpredictable daughter, adds perspective without spoiling the fun. (Lisa Miller)