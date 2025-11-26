Film Clips: Nov. 26, 2025

× Expand © Mercury Studios Pavarotti (right) in 'Pavarotti: The Lost Concert (Live at the Llangollen)' Pavarotti (right) in 'Pavarotti: The Lost Concert (Live at the Llangollen)'

Pavarotti: The Lost Concert, Live at Llangollen 1995

(Mercury Studios Blu-ray)

One of opera’s biggest stars of the last century, Luciano Pavarotti, reached the first rung on his international ascent by winning an esteemed competition in the otherwise overlooked Welsh town of Llangollen. He never forgot, and 40 years later returned like a hometown hero to greet the crowds and perform. The Lost Concert is heavy on Verdi, Rossini and the Italians—a repertoire Pavarotti knew by heart and sang with heartfelt drama and intensity—visible across his face in closeups and audible through his powerful yet nuanced voice. Not unlike a good jazz leader, he occasionally stepped aside to let the side people shine, in this case the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra and the Modena Choir. The hall was packed and a large crowd sat outside on stadium seats watching Pavarotti sing on a big screen. (David Luhrssen)