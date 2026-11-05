Film Clips: Nov. 5, 2026

× Expand © Burns & Co. Entertainment KJ Apa in 'Jimmy' (2026)

Everyone Calls Me Mike

(IndiePix DVD/VOD)

The endlessly receding horizon, the foamy splash of ocean waves, the wind at their back … Jean and Isabelle are on a sailing adventure with her young boy. The French couple are leaving their aspirationally frustrated homeland for a romantic voyage to … what? The Gauguin posters in the galley are a clue. Stopping at the seaport of Djibouti, near Somalia, they fall in with a shy young local. “Everyone calls me Mike,” says the refugee with no prospects. He begs the couple to take him along. And when a pirate speedboat pulls alongside their sailing ship, Mike replies by pulling out a gun.

French director Guillaume Bonnier’s film is intimate and affecting, efficiently told and paced. Mike and his companions are running in opposite directions—Jean and Isabelle from bourgeoise constraints and Mike from the prison of poverty. And the pirates? One of them gets a great line about the wholesale looting of his country, Somalia: “Who are the pirates?” he demands. (David Luhrssen)

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Jimmy

(In Theaters Nov. 6)

In this biopic, director Aaron Burns focuses on the real-life World War II service of Jimmy Stewart (KJ Apa). The actor was 33 and a big movie star when he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps where he served as a combat pilot. Stewart’s abilities led to several promotions that left him feeling responsible for the men who died during the 20 missions he led. He chose not to discuss this time, nor his feelings about it, publicly or even with family. Jimmy chronicles his military experience, and struggle to find his way back to civilian life.

Director Frank Capra (Max Casella) understood Stewart’s battle and persuaded him to embrace the lead role in It’s A Wonderful Life. Making the film proves cathartic, part of Stewart’s journey conveyed with authenticity by KJ Apa. Clocking in at two hours, the film delivers a satisfying portrait of a largely unknown period in this American icon’s life. Sarah Drew, Jason Alexander, Christopher McDonald, Rob Riggle and Neal McDonough, all appear in supporting roles. (Lisa Miller)

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Wild Horse Nine

(In Theaters Nov. 6)

Writer-director Martin McDonagh sets this character-driven, comedic thriller in the 1970s. It’s a time of international political manipulations carried out by the CIA. For some decades 72-year-old Chris (John Malkovich), has been an operative at the agency. When we meet Chris, he and his partner Lee (Sam Rockwell) are on assignment in South America. During a lull in the operation, the pair go on vacation to Easter Island. Their handler, MJ (Steve Buscemi), is skeptical about their impromptu activities, all the more so because Chris is vocal about intending to write his memoir. Meanwhile, Lee struggles to get along with his angry wife (Parker Posey), who lashes out during their phone conversations. Cast members locate the menace and/or whimsy informing these players, each having less and less reason to trust one another. An entertaining script draws us in, even if we’re challenged to find someone to root for. (Lisa Miller)