Film Clips: Nov. 6, 2025

× Expand 7 Sins (2020) Still from '7 Sins' (2020)

7 Sins

(IndiePix DVD/Digital)

The seven deadly sins provide a useful taxonomy of human malfeasance and misbehavior, material for confession and—in this anthology—a framework for short films by seven contemporary directors. Dario Almerighi’s “Anger” unfolds in silence abetted by music, telling its story visually, frame by disturbing frame. Likewise, Sam Mason-Bell’s “Envy” harkens back to the camera tricks and silence of early cinema, wordlessly depicting a sex triangle whose “left-out” partner turns sullen. Most of the underground filmmakers represented in 7 Sins eschew exploitation in favor of contemplation. (David Luhrssen)