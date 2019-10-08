Film Clips: Oct. 10, 2019

The Addams Family PG

Originally intended to be a Tim Burton vehicle, this animated version of the family that invented goth is imaginative and entertaining. After moving to New Jersey, The Addams’ lifestyle comes under scrutiny. Different in both appearance and behavior, the family is targeted by a scheming reality TV host (voice of Allison Janney), who mobilizes the town against them. It is against this backdrop that a number of eccentric Addams' relatives arrive for a family reunion. Filmmakers Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon stay true to the recurring characters created by Charles Addams. Likewise, the action takes a back seat to the cheeky comedy that frequently accompanies such reboots. (Lisa Miller)

Gemini Man PG-13

Will Smith portrays Henry Brogan, a 50-year-old assassin whose retirement plans must wait after another assassin arrives to kill him. Realizing the killer makes all the moves used by Brogan himself, the aging hitman is nevertheless surprised to learn that the killer is Brogan's 25-year-old clone. Not wanting to kill the younger him, Brogan does all he can to persuade Junior to join Brogan in taking down the clone’s maker. Viewers applaud the CGI Smith minus 25-years, but the paper-thin plot and script have a worn out—rather than a lived-in—feel. (L.M.)

Movie Collectible Show

Dale Kuntz has long been Milwaukee’ genial advocate of classic Hollywood. If Ted Turner had gotten wind of him, this charmingly garrulous gentleman might have been auditioned as a host on TCM; but instead, Kuntz has remained a local phenomenon. Twice a year, Kuntz hosts a Movie Collectible Show, featuring dealers from the Midwest peddling movie posters, press kits, stills, lobby cards, DVDs and assorted movie industry memorabilia. (David Luhrssen)

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Burnham Bowl Hall, 6016 W. Burnham St. Admission is $3.