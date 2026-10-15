Film Clips: Oct. 15, 2026

× Expand © Focus Features George MacKay, Bodhi Rae Breathnach and Daisy Edgar-Jones in 'Sense and Sensibility' (2026)

Enongo

(IndiePix Blu-ray/DVD/Digital)

The remarkable Elongo Lumumba-Kasongo is an African American woman who forged a career as a rapper while pursuing a Ph.D. at Cornell. In the opening scene of Kevin Schreck’s documentary, she’s performing a rap about the stereotypes she confronted as a girl in an upstate New York town—narrow categorizations hurled her way from both sides of America’s color divide.

Lumumba-Kasongo was fortunate that both parents, immigrants, became professors and valued education without curbing her pop culture interests. “It’s cool to study real hard,” she says, embracing a nerd hip-hop fusion to communicate some of the ideas she expounds as a teacher—how people are labelled and characterized by group, “and yet categories are how we understand the world” “There is so much complexity within groups,” she adds. Or, as she speaks in one of her raps, “I’m not one thing, I’m not two things …”

Enongo peppers concert footage and interviews with animation as it delineates the life of a unique person straddling academia and hip-hop. (David Luhrssen)

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Sense and Sensibility

(In Theaters Oct. 16)

Period dramas frequently adorn their heroines in lovely costumes. In this latest adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, Dashwood sisters Elinor (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Marianne (Esmé Creed-Miles) live in relative poverty as a result of their father’s untimely death. This fact is reflected in their clothing and grooming. Though the siblings remain fetching, marriageable young women, during the 1790s of Georgian England, making an acceptable marriage largely depended upon finances.

Director Georgia Oakley illustrates the Dashwood sisters’ quiet desperation, allowing melancholy to creep in. Each young woman hopes to marry a man she is enamored with. Elinor shares the joys of observing the natural world with Edward (George MacKay), but he lacks the independent thought required to seriously pursue her. Dreamy Marianne falls for dashing Willoughby (Frank Dillane). After sending her signs of his affections, he leaves her flat when he disappears to London. Austen’s work highlights both female cleverness and naivete as she follows the Dashwood’s adventures. Fiona Shaw, Stacy Martin and Herbert Nordrum, all play supporting roles in this drama-dey that speaks to a new generation of Austen fans. (Lisa Miller)