Film Clips: Oct. 17, 2019

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Rated PG)

Angelina Jolie returns as the title character in this sequel to 2014’s Maleficent. A magical fairy of great power, Maleficent is also Princess Aurora's (Elle Fanning) protector. After Aurora confides her plan to marry Prince Phillip, Maleficent forbids the match for reasons unknown. Aurora becomes even more determined to marry, unaware of the evil scheme concocted by the prince's mother, Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer). Can the strength of Aurora and Maleficent’s bond defeat their enemies? A visually arresting fantasy, Jolie was born to play Maleficent. Even so, exceeding chapter one's $750 million in ticket sales will require some heavy magic.

Zombieland: Double Tap (Rated R)

It's been a decade since Zombieland injected humor into the zombie genre. The four leads return for this comedic sequel, still playing survivors in search of a zombie-free safe haven. Yet another road trip ensues, with Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) frustrated in his efforts to upgrade their dilapidated mini-van. Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) still pines for Wichita (Emma Stone), whose baby sister Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) has snuck off on a mission to find love. Soon, they discover the zombie virus is mutating, resulting in faster, hard-to-kill zombies. If you've longed for a zombie confrontation at the White House, then this one's for you, even if Gerard Butler objects to seeing Olympus fall one more time.