Film Clips: Oct. 22, 2026

× Expand © Black Bear Alexander Skarsgård and Olivia Colman in Wicker (2026) Alexander Skarsgård and Olivia Colman in Wicker (2026)

A Talent for Murder

(Opens in Theaters Oct 23)

Prolific author Patricia Highsmith, most famous for penning five novels in “The Talented Mr. Ripley” series, was a chain-smoking, bigoted, irascible character, well-liked within her own circle of friends.

By the mid-1990s, when this fictionalized tale is set, Highsmith had been living in Europe for decades. While she continued to write, her publisher, and her public, most wanted another Tom Ripley tale. Played here by Helen Mirren, Smith is sarcastic, demanding, funny and generally impossible. The film, adapted by Australian playwright Joanna Murray-Smith from her own stage play Switzerland, features a taut script. Into its fetching scenery steps young Edward Ridgway (Alden Ehrenreich), a bespectacled agent representing Highsmith’s New York publishing house. Edward’s sole purpose is to persuade her to write a sixth Tom Ripley novel. His arrival and mission are most unwelcome. If he's to have any chance of succeeding, it becomes apparent he must stick around to be verbally abused, keep her company and inspire Highsmith.

To this end, in a parallel story, Alden Ehrenreich also portrays Tom Ripley, whom he and Highsmith jointly imagine is up to his usual beguiling brand of nastiness. This story-within-a-story casts Olivia Cooke as Clementine. She’s Edward’s real-life crush whose dual role calls for her to appear as Ripley’s latest love interest and possibly his next victim. We can hope for another handful of movies from the multi-faceted Mirren, now 81. Fortunately, Ehrenreich, who is proving to be a real actor’s actor, matches her emotional intensity and dramatic hold on the material. We sort-of get a sixth Tom Ripley story replete with electrifying onscreen chemistry. It's a murderously sweet deal. (Lisa Miller)

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The Frighteners

(Arrow 4K Ultra-HD/Blu-ray)

The Frighteners (1996) opens with the comfortably familiar signifiers of horror: a dark and stormy night, a Victorian gothic mansion gone to seed (complete with rat scurrying from its hole), a crazy old lady and a younger woman menaced by monster reaching from behind the wallpaper. Writer-director Peter Jackson (in his first Hollywood movie) set his tale in Steven King country, a small town, called Fairwater, overshadowed by a psychotic killing spree from decades earlier and plagued by mysterious deaths. Michael J. Fox star as a “psychic investigator” whose casework leads … Jackson pitched The Frighteners as comedy with more laughs than frights. The limited editions include numerous interviews and commentaries, a two-hour making-of documentary and more. (David Luhrssen)

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Wicker

(In Theaters Oct 23)

When a woman falls in love with a man made of wicker, you can understand her reasons. He’s considerate, tender and utterly gorgeous. The 50ish woman, known simply as Fisherwoman (played with daffy commitment by Olivia Colman), is unattractive and smells of fish. He makes her feel beautiful and special. Adapted by co-writers and directors Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston Fischer, from Ursula Wills-Jones’ 2008 short story “The Wicker Husband”, much of the credit for the film’s beauty belongs to Alexander Skarsgård, the actor inside the wicker. The Fisherwoman’s wicker husband may be perfect, but doubts find a way of creeping in. Peter Dinklage appears as the humble basket weaver who creates the wicker husband at the fisherwoman’s request. This wicker man is a threat to local men because he causes local women to rethink their marriages. Are we glimpsing our future? Given that A.I. will someday be able to make a similar offering, how will we humans compete? (Lisa Miller)