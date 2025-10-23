Film Clips: Oct. 23, 2025

× Expand Photo © Kristin Tièche Dr. Kristin Jonasson in The Invisible Mammal (2025)

The Invisible Mammal

When the birds turn in for the night, the bats begin to rise. Filmmaker Holly Mosher’s documentary shows that bats—the only flying mammal—are remarkable creatures who adapt themselves to many environments and are crucial to many ecosystems. Bats eat pests, move pollen grains from place to place and drop seeds. They are, as one of the many human participants in The Invisible Mammal puts it, “misunderstood” because “people don’t see them.” Mosher gives us the opportunity to watch them up close.

12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26 at the Oriental Theatre.