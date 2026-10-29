Film Clips: Oct. 29, 2026

× Expand © Jimmy Chin/National Geographic Jim Morrison in Everest: The Other Side (2026)

Breeder

(In Milwaukee Theaters Oct. 30)

When champion poodle breeder Patti (Dot-Marie Jones) offers to fund Russell’s (Daniel Doheny) honey bee research, the trusting young man travels to her poodle farm where he’s informed she will give him the money if he breeds with one of her daughters. Chosen daughter Ainsley suggests they take the money and run. But Russell discovers he isn’t the first of those dragged into Patti’s eugenics scheme, and he doubts everyone’s motivations. Jones gives a spectacular performance, while Doheny captures the right mix of naivete and genius to balance his adversary’s dogmatism. Writer-director Alex Goyette keeps the surprises coming along with engaging visual beauty. Using his strong comedy background to lighten the load, Goyette delivers a flawed film that is also fascinating. (Lisa Miller)

×

Everest: The Other Side

(In Milwaukee Theaters Oct. 30)

Thrills, chills, love and loss, are some of the emotions underpinning this astounding documentary. Viewers are not warned of a terrible death occurring when an expedition is undertaken by elite ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson. The pair’s love for one another is matched only by the love of their sport. This drives their plan to ski Mount Everest’s seemingly impossible North Face after they first ascend and summit it. Close friends, married couple Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, sign on to film the expedition. Given the death that occurs a mere 20 minutes in, some may find it hard-hearted to continue. Then again, even when it breaks our hearts, life goes on. (Lisa Miller)