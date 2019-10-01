Film Clips: Oct. 3, 2019

Joker R

Joaquin Phoenix portrays Arthur Fleck, a clown-for-hire by day, an aspiring stand-up comedian by night. Mistreated by numerous Gotham residents, Fleck’s mental illness eventually transforms him into the criminal, murderous Joker. The brainchild of Todd Phillips, the director imagined Phoenix playing the role as Phillips co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Silver. Phoenix lost so much weight to become the Joker that Phillips assumed reshoots would be impossible and meant he was busily rewriting the next day's scenes each night. Much to the bewilderment of the film's other actors, Phoenix famously walked offset whenever he felt himself losing control of his portrayal.

Lucy in the Sky R

After walking in space, Lucy Cola (Natalie Portman) finds nothing can match the experience. Back on Earth, she must wait three years for the opportunity to join another NASA mission, and she becomes increasingly dissatisfied with what she feels is a hum-drum existence. Although married, Lucy throws herself into an affair with fellow astronaut Mark (Jon Hamm). To Lucy’s surprise, Mark eventually moves on in this story mirroring that of astronaut Lisa Nowak. The question is whether the film has a point, because none is readily apparent.