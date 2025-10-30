Film Clips: Oct. 30, 2025

× Expand Photo by York Tillyer Peter Gabriel - Taking the Pulse performing songs from his album New Blood in Verona, Italy

Peter Gabriel Taking the Pulse

(Mercury Studios Blu-ray)

Peter Gabriel’s 2010 concert in Verona was an artistically sophisticated night out, reconstructed for home viewing by director Anna Gabriel (with Andrew Gaston) in split screens and recurring cutaway images reflecting on lyrical themes. For those in the audience, the production was already elaborate with an entire symphony orchestra (complete with conductor), rear screen projections, moody lighting and a touch of theatrical fog. Gabriel was the center of gravity, often nearly motionless, sometimes gesturing dramatically, through a set of songs spanning his repertoire from “Solsbury Hill” through “Digging in the Dirt” and “Don’t Give Up.” As expected, Gabriel and the film transcended the usual rock concert expectations into an often brooding, always thoughtful music-based experience. (David Luhrssen)