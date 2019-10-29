Film Clips: Oct. 31, 2019

Arctic Dogs PG

Jeremy Renner voices Swifty, an Arctic fox whose goal is to pull a big sled, the exclusive domain of huskies. To prove he can be a top-dog courier, Swifty helps himself to a mysterious package that must be delivered to a secret location. Upon reaching his destination, Swifty discovers an evil-doer who means to use the package’s contents to melt the Arctic ice and ruin their habitat. In this familiar family trope, Swifty teaches kids they can do anything they set their minds to.

Motherless Brooklyn R

Edward Norton writes, directs and stars in this adaptation of Jonathan Lethem's novel. Set during the 1950s, private detective Lionel Essrog (Norton) struggles with Tourette Syndrome. After Lionel's mentor (Bruce Willis) is murdered, the detective is determined to find out why and bring the killers to justice. The investigation leads Lionel to Harlem’s night clubs and requires he rubs elbows with shady New York City planner Moses Randolph (Alec Baldwin). Gumshoe Lionel is an engaging, nostalgic character, but the film is bogged down by confusing, unnecessary scenes.

Terminator: Dark Fate R

In this sixth Terminator film, Linda Hamilton returns as a seasoned warrior, the destroyer of numerous terminators. Arnold Schwarzenegger reprises his role as the first terminator, now reprogrammed to save mankind. Mackenzie Davis portrays a bionically enhanced human assigned to protect Hispanic factory worker Dani (Natalia Reyes) destined to become leader of the resistance. Sent back in time to kill Dani, the most advanced terminator yet (Gabriel Luna) is a terrifying threat to all who cross his path. Sixty-two-year-old Hamilton sets the pace with attitude to spare and strong action chops.