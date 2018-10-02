Film Clips: Oct. 4, 2018

A Star is Born R

This fourth version of a favorite Hollywood story, stars Bradley Cooper, who also directs and co-writes. He’s terrific as country rock legend Jackson Maine, a melancholy drunk barely holding it together on tour. One night, Jackson chances upon singer Ally (Lady Gaga), as she performs movingly in a gay bar. The two strike up a romance, with Jackson using his concerts to introduce Ally and her songs to audiences. When Ally’s a mega-hit, savvy manager Rez (Rafi Gavron) scoops her up, causing Jackson to struggle with his fears and jealousies. Lady Gaga reflects her own story in Ally’s, bringing strength and vulnerability to match that of Cooper’s Jackson. Their stories resonate, along with music that fits the production to a “T.”

Venom PG-13

Journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) hosts an extraterrestrial known as Venom. The two share a common enemy in Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), founder of a foundation that experiments on Venom’s alien species, the Simbiotes. On its own, Venom is a sticky ooze, but when inhabiting Brock’s body, Venom’s snake-like tongue is hideous and his jagged teeth can inject deadly toxin into victims. Without Venom’s protection, Brock would be an easy target for Drake’s minions. He asks Venom to hurt only the evil-doers, but the enraged creature could lose control at any moment. Released in an IMAX version, this edgy characterization holds promise.