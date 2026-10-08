Film Clips: Oct. 8, 2026

× Expand © Sony Pictures Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison in 'The Social Reckoning'

The Beast

(Opens in Milwaukee Theaters Oct. 9)

The movie popcorn franchise “White House Down” led to this actioner featuring the president’s protective limousine. Samuel L. Jackson portrays the U.S. President under attack from unknown assailants. He fights back while teamed with an injured, lone Secret Service Agent (Joel Kinnaman). It falls to the president to conduct his own defense, all while locked inside the specially outfitted Beast. We find out how special, along with the president, The Beast’s magnificent arsenal is. Jackson being Jackson, audiences should prepare for the string of profanities the actor spouts. Directed by Renny Harlin, the action never lets up as our heroes are trapped inside The Beast, itself trapped inside a tunnel, leaving the president essentially on his own. The film hits comic paydirt as the president discovers The Beast’s weaponry, figures out how it operates, then blows bad guys away. After this, everyone’s going to want their own Beast. (Lisa Miller)

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The Social Reckoning

(In Theaters Oct. 9)

When writer-director Aaron Sorkin was approached to write a follow-up to The Social Network, he reckoned that both Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg had new stories to tell. But, which to choose? Set 13-years after the first film, this script draws upon an expose written by Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White), who penned it after being contacted by whistleblower Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison).

Together, the pair document dubious Facebook practices under billionaire founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Jeremy Strong). Sorkin wanted The Social Network’s star, Jesse Eisenberg, to reprise Zuckerberg, but Eisenberg declined because he'd come to strongly dislike Zuckerberg and therefore wanted no further association with the CEO. This decision gave us Strong’s performance which is being universally praised.

Strong stayed in character both on and off-screen, refusing to engage with other cast members. While viewers largely agree the film is good, many claim that director David Fincher’s The Social Network, is far superior. Sorkin spent years researching before settling on this storyline. His screenplay is dialogue-heavy, prompting cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth, to use high-contrast lighting to emphasize differences between the characters. The production also used Digital Cinema’s V-Raptor cameras because they are lightweight and easily moved to observe the players and settings from a variety of perspectives. (Lisa Miller)

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We Met at Grossinger’s

(7 p.m., Oct. 15, Marcus North Shore Cinema)

The Green Book that guided wary Black travelers across a hostile United States was preceded by the Jewish Vacation Guide, a 1919 publication listing hotels, rooming houses and other accommodations across the U.S. open to Jews. As shown in Paula Eiselt’s new documentary, We Met at Grossinger’s, America once was studded with warning signs: “Christians Only” and “No Jews Allowed.”

The Jewish response was to establish a network of resorts (the “Borscht Belt”) in the Catskill Mountains, one hundred miles north of Manhattan. Grossinger’s may have been the grandest among them. Growing rapidly from a modest hotel, Grossinger’s was by the end of World War II a sprawling complex with a restaurant, cocktail lounge, nightclub, indoor swimming pool, a lake, a stable, gardens, tennis courts and shops. It was a place where Jews could be themselves while “learning to be American,” including polishing skills in baseball and golf. After a while, the good food and lively entertainment drew famous Gentiles such as Eleanor Roosevelt, Frank Sinatra and Elizabeth Taylor.

The Borscht Belt was the proving ground for the distinctly Jewish humor that suffused American comedy. The face of Grossinger’s, Jenny Grossinger, was a success story, a garment worker with a grade school education who became the resort’s well spoken, regal hostess. Many married couples met at Grossinger’s—and yes, the resort had halls to rent for the receptions.

As assimilation continued and antisemitism seemed to wind down, the Borscht Belt began to shut down late last century. Has America reverted to a place where resorts such as Grossinger’s weren’t only a luxury but a necessity? Eiselt’s documentary is a gentle reminder of how prevalent White Christian Nationalism once was. (David Luhrssen)

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World Without Cows

(Opens at Marcus Menomonee Falls, Marcus Ridge and Marcus South Shore, Oct. 14)

Talk is that cattle are causing climate change and people would be better off without their meat. In World Without Cows, documentary directors Michelle Michael and Brandon Whitworth find contrary responses. According to one UN report, fossil fuel accounts for 70% of carbon emissions and ruminants only 5%. One scientist interviewed claims the estimated bison and antelope population of pre-Columbian North America produced only slightly less methane gas than today’s cattle industry.

World Without Cows is a globe-trotting film, visiting several continents and returning with mixed answers, most of them pointing to the health value of cattle as a source of concentrated protein. The trek to India finds cattle roaming freely (killing them is offensive to Hindus) after their milk-producing years are done. Indian companies are beginning to organize dairy farming on a scientific basis because happier cows produce more milk. The directors visit futuristic Singapore, where entrepreneurs are working on lab-produced meat, an endeavor whose outcome is uncertain. Climate change hovers over Kenya, whose nomadic herders are finding pastureland shriveling under heat and drought.

Do cattle consume food better fed to humans? Most of what they eat is indigestible for us, and their pastureland is usually unsuitable for agriculture. World Without Cows visit an elaborate project in rural England to convert pasture into arable fields. So far: failure.

World Without Cows is a thought-provoking film on the challenge of balancing Earth’s ecosystem with the necessity of feeding a population that continues to explode. (David Luhrssen)