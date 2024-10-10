Film Clips: October 10, 2024

× Expand Image © Warner Bros. Pictures Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

The Apprentice

(In Theaters Oct. 11)

Just in time for the election, this docudrama, purports to depict Donald Trump’s origin story. We meet Trump (Sebastian Stan) in the ‘70s as an aspiring real estate mogul. The family’s real estate development business, run by Donald’s father Fred (Martin Donovan), is facing charges for civil rights violations. Against this backdrop, Donald meets infamous New York attorney and fixer Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), who sees that the charges get thrown out. Next, Cohn teaches Trump what’s required to gain and wield power. The film came under legal attack by Trump, for, among other things, depicting him as raping his first wife, Ivana (Maria Bakalova). She has since denied the rape. A disclaimer states that some elements of the story are fictionalized, so it’s up to the viewer to decide what and who to believe. (Lisa Miller)

Terrifier 3

(In Theaters Oct. 11)

The “Terrifier” series, which began as a surprise indie sensation, is exceptionally gory. Writer-director Damien Leone, prides himself on using practical effects to illustrate his villain’s creative acts of murder and mayhem. In this third installment, Leone gives the franchise a heroine audiences can root for. Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) believes she killed the Terrifier clown (David Howard Thornton) in Terrifier 2. Five years in treatment facilities have convinced Sienna she’s overcome her PTSD and survivor’s guilt. She plans to spend Christmas with her family, but soon senses something isn’t right. It isn’t. The killer’s body was never found because he’s still alive, laying low, waiting for the right moment to re-emerge. Fans of shock horror dripping in sharp comedy, ought to put this holiday season spectacle on their “naughty” list. (Lisa Miller)

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

(In Theaters Oct. 11)

This graceful documentary, by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, examines the life of Christopher Reeve before and after his paralysis. The story ultimately focuses on Reeve’s wheelchair-bound life while permanently affixed to a respirator. It’s what Reeve chose to do with his terrible situation that’s remarkable. Helped by his wife, Dana, the couple’s tireless efforts to publicize the need for improved care and fund research, have improved the outcomes for numerous victims of spinal cord injuries. The film details the actor’s rise to fame while featuring his extremely close friendship with Robin Williams. Other friends, including Jeff Daniels, Glenn Close, Whoopi Goldberg and Susan Sarandon, contribute observations about this movie hero turned real-life Superman. (Lisa Miller)

The Creature

(Severin Blu-ray)

Announcing the pregnancy that could restore their marriage, Cristina tells her half-estranged husband, Marcos, “The creature is inside me.” The odd word choice foreshadows things to come in this twisted psychological horror film.

Spanish director Eloy de la Iglesia’s The Creature (1977) emerged in the aftermath of the Franco dictatorship and the fascist regime remains in place in the film’s setting. Marcos is the opportunistic host of a popular TV variety show and will do whatever it takes to elevate his career. Cristina, who might have dissenting political views, makes a feminist statement describing her unhappy participation in a pro-Franco rally: “Dress well and act the role.”

A snarling black watchdog encountered on their way to the pregnancy ward triggers a miscarriage. Afterward, during “a second honeymoon” at a beach resort, an identical looking dog shadows them. Although unsettled at first, Cristina adopts the animal and brings him home. Soon she develops an unhealthy relationship with that creature, who become her jealously guarded surrogate child. The Creature is interesting for revealing the deep psychic fissures that can open inside a marriage. (David Luhrssen)