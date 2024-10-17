Film Clips: October 17, 2024

× Expand Photo © Ketchup Entertainment Goodrich Goodrich

Goodrich

(In Theaters Oct. 18)

Michael Keating portrays nearly broke, upscale art gallery owner Goodrich. Having married a much younger woman with whom he has nine-year-old fraternal twins, Goodrich has no idea how to care for the kids when his wife leaves him and enters a 90-day rehab. He turns to Grace (Mila Kunis), the 36-year-old pregnant daughter from his first marriage. Grace agrees to lend a hand partly because she seeks to work out her own issues with her self-centered dad.

Keaton and Kunis exhibit an easy chemistry in this L.A.-centric tale that reflects biographical aspects of writer-director Hallie Meyers-Shyer’s life (daughter of Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer). “Awards Watch” columnist Sasha Stone states this film is part of “an influential therapy culture” that reinforces “the idea that there is a ‘right’ and a ‘wrong’ way to be as a person.” The result is an R-rated, dramadey that seeks to repair the damage left by men who leave their wives for a newer model. Andie MacDowell and Kevin Pollack appear in supporting roles. (Lisa Miller)

×

Smile 2

(In Theaters Oct. 18)

Writer-director Parker Finn imagines a demonic entity plastering an evil smile on the faces of those it possesses. In 2022, the first Smile focused on a therapist targeted by this entity. That film, costing a mere $17 million, grossed $217 million. Finn’s acclaimed feature-length debut had a profit margin to match, prompting Paramount to greenlight a sequel.

In chapter two, Finn explores the terrain of a pop goddess. His fictional recording and touring sensation, Skye Riley (Naomi Scott), is leaving on a world tour when she’s targeted by the evil entity. Following a handful of terrifying encounters, Skye learns that those the entity targets have all perished within a week. In order to fight the demon, Skye must confront her dark past. Finn relishes drilling into Skye’s psyche while depicting her pathos is where Scott shines. Kyle Gallner reprises his role as Joel, and Jack Nicholson’s son Ray, appears as one of the fearsome, smiling strangers. (Lisa Miller)

×

Veep: The Complete Series

(WB/HBO Blu-ray)

The timing couldn’t be better. All 65 episodes from the award-winning series “Veep” (65 Emmys?) has been released weeks before Election Day. Comparisons between Kamala Harris and “Veep’s” fictional Vice President Salina Meyer (Julia Louis Dreyfus) are inevitable.

The spoofing fanfare and motorcades of the vice-presidential office only highlight that enduring constitutional question: What role for the second in succession to the Oval Office? C Span catches Meyer dozing off while presiding over the Senate. Her daily appointment calendar is depressingly empty. Meyer’s speech to fire fighters bombs and she discovers she’s been excluded from key meetings. Her big project is a “Clean Jobs” bill and she’s dismayed by POTUS’ lack of interest.

“Veep” debuted in happier times, 2012, and ran through 2019. Episodes move swiftly with quips per second aided by sight gags. Dreyfus is marvelous in her role, acting through facial expression as well as verbal delivery. “Fiscal responsibility?” she says to staff after leaving a cabinet meeting. “Are you kidding me? Not one of those guys has paid for his own lunch in a decade.” The sense of comic reality rings true, and supporting characters are fun to watch. Among them, the fructose-intolerant staffer who loves death metal. “All noises are good!” (David Luhrssen)