Film Clips: October 26, 2023

× Expand Photo © Universal Pictures Five Nights at Freddy's Five Nights at Freddy's

Between Two Worlds

(Cohen Media Blu-ray)

Marianne (Juliette Binoche) tells the employment bureau that her husband left her after 23 years—she’d been out of the workforce, a housewife since college. She’s coached on the right words to tell employers (“Enterprising! Cheerful! Team Spirit!”) and finds that her only employment option is as a “maintenance agent”—fancy talk for mopping floors.

But the twist comes soon enough in French director Emanuel Carrere’s Between Two Worlds (2021). Marianne is actually a successful author going undercover for her next book—an investigation of the plight of minimum wage workers, the downward spiral of monthly bills in a society that shows them no respect. She finds friendship among her coworkers—and droll comedy in her job interviews and training—but worries about the ethics of gaining trust under false pretenses. Between Two Worlds is adapted from a true story—and it rings true. (David Luhrssen)

×

Five Nights at Freddy’s

(In Theaters Oct. 27)

This plotline draws upon childhood nightmares casting beloved toys as predatory stalkers. Josh Hutcherson appears as Mike Schmidt, a troubled young man who goes to work as a graveyard shift security guard for Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The once-successful family entertainment center is now closed down, but Mike discovers it still houses a handful of animatronic mascots that seek to kill anyone on the property after midnight. This PG-13 film, adapted from the video game series created by Scott Cawthon, spent more than eight years in development under various banners and directors, finally landing at Blumhouse with Emma Tammi directing. The script, co-written by Cawson and Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions, opts for Jim Henson’s creature shop to bring the animatronics to life. One of these is Foxy, performed by Russ Walko (along with six puppeteers). Based upon its trailer, this horror lacks formidable scares, opting instead for comedic jolts that are (according to Cawson), both “terrifying and adorable.” (Lisa Miller)

×

Freelance

(In Theaters Oct. 27)

This latest addition to the action-comedy genre fails to fully capitalize on either. John Cena portrays former U.S. Special Forces Operator Mason Pettits. He accepts a job as security for award-winning journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie) during her trip to the fictional South American nation of Paldonia. Here, she will be the first American journalist to interview infamous dictator Juan Arturo Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba).

Tensions immediately erupt from the clash between Claire’s bossy attitude and Pettits’ expertise. This dynamic intensifies when Claire’s interview is interrupted by a military coup, prompting the trio to flee into the jungle. As luck would have it, Pettits and the dictator have ancient history that resulted in the deaths of several of Pettits’ special ops buddies. Cue the personal drama and shoot-em-ups causing many a blood pack to spill its contents in pursuit of an R-rating. Directed by Pierre Morel from a script by television scribe Jacob Lentz, the film’s derivative aspects contribute to its shopworn effect. Christian Slater is underused in a brief role with Marton Csokas showing up during the final minutes, to play a villain much worse than that of the dictator. (Lisa Miller)