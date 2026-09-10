Film Clips: Sept. 10, 2026

× Expand © Inaugural Entertainment Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi in The Fix (2026) Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi in 'The Fix' (2026).

The Fix

(In Theaters Sep 11)

Ever the indomitable aging action hero, Liam Neeson anchors an ensemble, co-starring with Zachary Levi. The pair portray Larry and Tucker, war-torn CIA operatives determined to right a horrific wrong. Set in Tehran, Iran, the fictional story is based upon a premise dreamed up by former CIA Intelligence Special Operations Officer Bazzel Baz, and is coincidentally timely. Director and co-writer Guy Moshe was all over the concept as he wanted to tell a war-story showcasing the moral conflicts combatants confront.

In order to rescue the crew of an F-15 fighter jet, Larry and Tucker lead a willing band of rogue operatives into Tehran where they must first pull off a daring heist. The espionage and action are edge-of-your seat... a more believable “Mission Impossible.” With a cast that includes Quincy Isaiah, Grant Harvey, Augusto Aguilera, Elnaaz Norouzi and Wes Chatham, among others, this 140-minute, R-rated film delivers a mix of gritty realism and over-the-top adventure. Principal photography took place in Mississippi. (Lisa Miller)

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Identity

(Arrow Ulta HD Blu-ray)

James Mangold hit paydirt with the racing movie Ford v. Ferrari (2019). Several years earlier, he shot an efficient thriller, Identity (2003).

The opening sequence lays out the psycho killer basics: psychiatric transcripts (“What do you remember about your mother?”), newspaper headlines (“Brutal Slaying”), gruesome murder scene photos (blood). A killer is being transported from prison to a late-night hearing, but it’s a dark stormy night and the guard and prisoner are marooned at a remote motel, cut off by flash flooding—and yes, the land line is down, and the cell phones won’t connect. And then the killer gets free …

John Cusack plays the responsible adult among the stranded travelers at the motel—an argumentative, uncooperative echo chamber of social

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dysfunction. The killer dismembers the least likeable of the bunch. And then comes a twist and another twist …

The new limited edition includes an interview, a booklet and other extras. (David Luhrssen)