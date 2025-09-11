Film Clips: Sept. 11, 2025

× Expand Photo by Rory Mulvey © 2025 Focus Features Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025) Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Laura Carmichael in 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' (2025)

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

(In Theaters Sept. 12)

As this latest, “Downton Abbey” chapter opens, “Oh the times, they are a-changing.” It’s 1930 and Britain’s class system is taking its last breaths. After Lord and Lady Grantham (Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern) name eldest daughter Lady Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery) as heir to the family’s enormous estate, Mary is shunned by British royals due to her impending divorce.

Ever practical, Mary seeks to keep the financially strapped estate afloat. Things go from bad to worse when Cora’s younger brother Harold (Paul Giamatti) shows up from America with news he has squandered most of his and Lady Grantham’s wealth. Mary does what she can to maintain a budding friendship with Noël Coward (Arty Froushan), keenly aware that her challenges are being mined as inspiration for his next work. Mary’s sister, Edith (Laura Carmichael), heads a promising magazine, and has become Mary’s biggest supporter and best friend. Despite twenty notable characters, Maggie Smith’s presence as the sharp-tongued Dowager Countess, is missed. Creator Julian Fellowes compensates and engages viewers with a vibrant tapestry that observes both servants and aristocrats. (Lisa Miller)

The Long Walk

(In Theaters Sept. 12)

This film is a long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King’s first novel, written when the author was just 19. King imagines a dystopian society in the grip of a great depression. Against this backdrop, each year one young man from every state is chosen, by lottery, for a competition to be the last man standing on a grueling, cross-country walk. The 49 who fail to keep up the three-mile per hour pace are each shot dead following three warnings from soldiers that follow the walkers in Jeeps.

At the front of the pack is “The Major” (Mark Hamill), who both denigrates the walkers and eggs them on. The winner will receive a huge payday, along with the granting of any wish. Of the fifty who begin the walk, we come to know well-motivated nice guys, Ray (Cooper Hoffman), and the affable Peter (David Jonsson). They become instant friends, managing to hang onto their humanity no matter what. Other standouts include wisecracking Hank (Ben Wang); optimistic Art (Tut Nyuot); loner Stebbins (Garrett Wareing); angry Barkovitch (Charlie Plummer); and underage Curly (Roman Griffin Davis). Director Francis Lawrence expertly paces the walking with conversations and flashbacks, to defeat the monotony of constant executions, while highlighting the horrors of the contest. Rated R and clocking in at 108 minutes, it’s an emotional marathon. (Lisa Miller)

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

(In Theaters Sept. 12)

In 1984, This Is Spinal Tap was released to universal acclaim. In real life, a long-running legal battle ensued, because its creators and actors were grossly underpaid. Forty-one years and a few favorable court decisions later, the sequel to the classic mockumentary finds estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer), reuniting for one final concert. Documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner, who directs this film), returns to capture the band’s experience as they search for their 12th drummer (the previous eleven of whom each died under mysterious circumstances), and as they rehearse, deal with managers and play their venue. Paul McCartney and Elton John perform on film and on the new Spinal Tap album released in tandem with the movie. Following their previous formula, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer and Rob Reiner improvise each scene in order to more closely approximate reality. With over 100 hours of film “in the can,” three editors were required to deliver the movie on schedule. (Lisa Miller)

“The White Lotus: The Complete Third Season”

(Warner Bros./HBO DVD)

The lush jungle, the chirping tropical birds—it’s the backdrop for a Sandy Denny exotica LP, a tourist’s vision of paradise, but there will always be snakes.

Zion, a young African American, learns this in the scene one, episode one, series three of “The White Lotus.” The latest episodes in the globe hopping HBO show are set at an exclusive resort in Thailand. Zion is sitting for a meditation session with a local instructor, Amrita. Breath deep, quiet the chattering monkey mind, listen for the silence—broken by a distant gunshot and then, bullets shattering the windows.

In the not unexpected “One Week Earlier” cutaway, a party of mostly obnoxious wealthy tourists arrive by boat at the island resort. The place is marketed as more than just a sandy beach—it’s a New Age spa with health regimens that include surrendering cell phones for “digital detox.” The especially arrogant American family balks at that one, but at least one other guest, who seems to be in hiding, appreciates the disconnect with the outside world.

Cinematography is beautiful, the plot moves swiftly as it carries its characters forward—and the Thai staff gets their place in the plot, not as mere backdrop. The DVD includes all eight episodes. Next stop, Season Four, “somewhere in Europe.” (David Luhrssen)