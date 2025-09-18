Film Clips: Sept. 18, 2025

× Expand © Sony Pictures Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell - A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (2025)

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

(In Theaters Sept. 19)

Romantic dramas and comedies are dangerous territory. Sure, you get smiles and laughter, but there’s bickering, angry combat and break-ups; all in service of the last-minute make-up. Here, scribe Seth Reiss, delivers a romantic fantasy including all of the above. Director Kogonada envisions a magical world drowning in the primary colors the way Barbie dripped in pink. Our romantic couple is David (Colin Farrell) and Sarah (Margot Robbie), both middle-aged singles when destiny brings them together. Next, a magical GPS device takes the pair to a surreal world where they relive the memories that have prevented them from achieving intimacy. The problems are that their characters are generic and their memories are vanilla, not traumatic. Focused on dazzling us with world-building around their memories, we crave more truth, not more decor. Both David and Sarah seem sufficiently content whether on their own or together. To be fair, a vision of beautiful people, who are falling in love, doesn’t get much prettier than this duo. (Lisa Miller)

HIM

(In Theaters Sept. 19)

Justin Tipping directs this R-rated horror that weaves supernatural forces into the pursuit of American football excellence. It’s a dream-come-true when promising young football player Cam (Tyriq Withers) is invited by his quarterback hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), to train at White’s elite, isolated football camp. Cam’s gridiron success is all but guaranteed, provided he completes the program. However, the tasks, exercises and challenges are violent and sometimes sadistic. Though these bear no resemblance to Cam’s conventional training, he wants to believe his charismatic mentor’s claim that wealth and fame are within Cam’s grasp. I’m already wondering whether another character will ask, “And how’d that work out for you?” (Lisa Miller)

Malignant Practice

The statistics are alarming. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Fifty percent of women have dense breasts, meaning that mammograms are accurate only half the time.

The half hour documentary Malignant Practice by Milwaukee filmmaker Kristin Catalano relates the cancer stories of three women through a composite character, Jane Doe. When Jane sees a doctor about an unfamiliar lump, she’s told not to worry. Her nurse colleagues agree. But when the lump grows, she sees a different doctor who schedules a 3-D mammogram. Although outsiders imagine that hospital employees have good health insurance, her provider denies coverage (because she was only 39) and it takes a month to schedule an appointment. That’s just starters.

Catalano’s narrative is brought to life by the largely black-and-white animation of Milwaukee’s Andrew Megow, whose drawings are no less impactful or imaginative for their simplicity. At one point, we see and hear the three women (Catalano is one of them) whose stories are reproduced by Jane Doe. The cures often trigger new illnesses in a revolving circle of distress. There is an important takeaway: maintain the will to live as you seek answers. And a call to action: urge lawmakers to reform a healthcare system that falls short of its promises. And a second call: doctors, look up from your laptops and take time with your patients. Milwaukee’s Trolley provide a baroque pop score for the film. Malignant Practice will screen at 2:30 p.m., Sept. 21 at the Oriental Theatre as part of Milwaukee Film’s Dialogues Documentary Festival. (David Luhrssen)

The Senior

(In Theaters Sept. 19)

The idea of a do-over is given scads of appeal by the true-life story of Mike Flynt (Michael Chiklis), who went back to college at 59, in order to play football. Due to one too many altercations as a young student, Flynt was expelled during his senior year from Sul Ross State University, in Alpine, Texas. Not only was he stripped of earning his degree, most importantly to him, he couldn’t play his final year as the school’s star linebacker. Rob Corddry appears as the team’s present-day coach who takes a gamble on Flynt. Although the script strays into formula, Chiklis brings Flynt’s challenges and victories to life with an intuitive understanding of the man’s demons and Christian faith, along with the wisdom to allow his lovely wife Eileen (Mary Stuart Masterson), to be the real boss. Raised by a controlling, emotionally abusive father, Flynt’s downfall is his hair-trigger temper. Cue too much exposition, but the story thoughtfully examines the consequences of Flynt’s choices. Add excellent performances from the leads, and this feel-good movie feels just about right. (Lisa Miller)