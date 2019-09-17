Film Clips: Sept. 19, 2019

Ad Astra PG-13

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) leads a mission to neutralize a destructive energy emanating from the vicinity of Neptune. Roy is chosen because his father, astronaut Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones), and his crew went missing near Neptune 30 years prior. This prompts speculation that Clifford is behind the mysterious energy surges. Roy’s mission requires a lunar stop-over, where he becomes caught up in a battle between forces competing to control the moon’s resources. Next, Roy’s spacecraft stops on Mars, where he encounters further complications. Visually arresting, the film portrays Roy as a fearless space cowboy, but it focuses less on its future vision in favor of Roy’s efforts to resolve feelings of loss after his father disappeared.

Rambo: Last Blood R

Sylvester Stallone has waffled regarding whether to continue or end the Rambo franchise. Following a half-dozen false starts, the actor is back as ex-Green Beret soldier, John J. Rambo. Having raised his friend's daughter, Gabrielle (Yvette Monreal), Rambo goes all Rambo when she is kidnapped by a sadistic Mexican drug cartel. Rambo finds a friend in Carmen (Paz Vega), a reporter whose half-sister was kidnapped by the same cartel. Rambo's famous crossbow is prominently featured, along with knives, guns and an array of explosive devices. Stallone enjoyed making this film and promises to continue the franchise if audiences support this one.