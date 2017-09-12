Film Clips: Sept. 14, 2017

American Assassin R

Although acclaimed spy novel author Vince Flynn died at just 47, he left behind a 10-novel series featuring counter-terrorism agent Mitch Rapp (played in this adaptation by Dylan O’Brien). After a loved one is killed by a terrorist attack, Rapp is trained in CIA black ops by veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). Undeniably talented, Rapp joins Hurley to investigate a rash of violent incidents. The pair team up with a Turkish agent to hunt down a malevolent, mysterious operative called “Ghost” (Taylor Kitsch). This fast-paced globetrotter unfolds in London, Singapore, Thailand and other exotic locales. Directors Antoine Fuqua and Edward Zwick came and went, the latter leaving his thumbprint on the screenplay. Fingers are crossed for something special. (Lisa Miller)

Mother! R

Living a seemingly idyllic country life, a couple play host to a stranded stranger (Ed Harris) and his woman (Michelle Pfeiffer). The new couple’s eccentric behavior prompts repeated objections from the wife (Jennifer Lawrence); however, her husband (Javier Bardem), a blocked writer, claims their new guests present the type of stimulus he requires. The screenplay, penned by director Darren Aronofsky, is more jarring than frightening, more literal than suggestive. Despite these flaws, the fine acting and cinematography can be spellbinding. Beware a surprise twist that fails to ring true. (L.M.)

Movie Collectible Show

Milwaukee’s genial movie historian Dale Kuntz, the man behind the Charles Allis Art Museum’s film series, is hosting his semi-annual movie memorabilia show. Some 30 Midwest dealers will be on hand selling cinema collectibles, including posters, books, stills, autographs, DVDs and more, with new and used, contemporary and vintage items on sale. It’s one of the only events of its kind in the area. (David Luhrssen)

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17 at Burnham Bowl Hall, 6016 W. Burnham St.