Film Clips: Sept. 7, 2017

Home Again (Rated PG-13)

Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is 40 and on the cusp of divorce when she moves back to Los Angeles with two young daughters in tow. While out partying, she meets a trio of struggling young filmmakers. The threesome’s most flirtatious member has Alice’s attention, prompting her to invite the trio to live in her guesthouse. They accept, but, Alice’s cougar moment has only just begun when her estranged husband, Austen (Michael Sheen), arrives—determined to reconcile. Will “reckless Alice” team up with “responsible Alice,” and will Alice’s mom (Candice Bergen) dial back the rhetoric? Either way, I smell the makings of a terrific sitcom.

It (Rated R)

Evil entity “It” (Bill Skarsgård) usually appears to his intended young victims as a clown. This adaptation, drawn from Stephen King’s 1986 novel, features a band of outcast kids living in Derry, Maine, where “It” goes on a killing spree every 27 years. After defeating the entity, the surviving kids pledge to return as adults should “It” ever resurface. Sure enough, nearly three decades later “It” does and they do—subjecting themselves to their most painful childhood memories and fears. There are some things we never grow out of, including the love of being scared silly.