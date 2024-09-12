Film Clips: September 12, 2024

× Expand Photo © Lions Gate Entertainment The Killer's Game Dave Bautista in ‘The Killer's Game’

The Killer’s Game

(In Theaters Sept. 13)

In this action-comedy, Dave Bautista appears as Joe Flood, a hitman for hire who only kills those he believes deserve execution. Following a miserable headache, Joe’s doctor runs tests and tells Joe he has mere months to live. Unable to bear the thought of suffering, but also unable to kill himself, Dave puts millions in escrow to go to the lucky assassin who kills him. Then, just before dozens of contract killers begin competing to collect Joe’s payment, his doctor calls to say the test results are someone else’s. Joe’s girlfriend Maize (Sofia Boutella) reveals she’s three months pregnant with Joe’s first child.

Given every reason to live, Joe must now kill each assassin before they kill him. Cue every variation of murder and mayhem, punctuated by zingy one-liners and gags. The film, based on the novel by Jay Bonansinga, spent 20 years receiving screen treatments only to languish. Several well-known actors (Jason Statham, Wesley Snipes and Michael Keaton) came and went before Dave Bautista agreed to star. Terry Crews and Ben Kingsley also appear in this R-rated hit-fest that sounds a lot like a John Wick flick. (Lisa Miller)

The Linguini Incident

(MVD Blu-ray)

The Linguini Incident (1992) is something of a lost film brought back to life in the new director’s cut. As cowriter-director Richard Shepard explains in his intro, the project was recut and released under different names in different places and largely vanished despite the star power of David Bowie and Rosanna Arquette. It took 30 years, but Shepard was determined to reposition scenes, making the picture “funnier and faster.”

The new 4K Blu-ray looks brilliant, especially the hyper-Manhattan restaurant (run by “trend-sucking leeches”) where much of the action transpires. Bowie plays a bartender with a mysterious past and Arquette a waitress who dreams of becoming the new Houdini. They take the lead in a scheme to rob the restaurant (whose Bonfire of Vanities owners seem a deserving target). Bowie’s dryly comic delivery provides good contrast with Arquette’s bubbly, flighty character. (David Luhrssen)

Speak No Evil

(In Theaters Sept. 13)

Adapted from the 2022 Danish horror-thriller “Gaesterne,” the American version casts James McAvoy in another sinister role. Recently relocated to London, American couple Ben (Scoot McNairy) and Louise (Mackenzie Davis), along with their daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler), are vacationing in Italy, when they meet Paddy, his wife Ciara (Aisling Franciosi) and their young son, Ant (Dan Hough).

Soon after returning to London, Paddy invites them to spend the weekend with his family at Paddy’s remote farmhouse. Louise is reluctant but agrees because Ben really wants to go. By the time Ben realizes something’s very wrong with their host, the family is stuck without cell phone coverage and an inoperable car. The film’s dry humor and McAvoy’s entertaining performance are pluses as the visitors try to up their game. Earning thumbs up on both Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.com, Speak No Evil is praised for being a slow-burn. (Lisa Miller)