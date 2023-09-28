Film Clips: September 28, 2023

× Expand Photo © 20th Century Studios Ken Watanabe in 'The Creator' Ken Watanabe in 'The Creator'

The Creator

(In Theaters Sept 29)

In 2070, AI comes into conflict with humans after a disastrous attack devastates Los Angeles. The Western world seeks to wipe out AI robots while New Asia considers granting the robots rights of autonomy. John David Washington (Denzel’s son), portrays American soldier Joshua, ordered to infiltrate New Asia where he must locate and terminate a secret weapon capable of destroying humanity. When that weapon turns out to be a sympathetic, prepubescent robot girl (newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles), Joshua is unable to destroy it, prompting the pair go on the run from both the U.S. Army and New Asian authorities. Meanwhile, the U.S. uses a powerful aerial weapon to erase robot bases. Though betrayed by those close to him, Joshua believes Alfie (as he calls the robot girl), shares our values and will not harm us.

The budget for a sci-fi film requiring futuristic sets, normally clocks in at around $300 million, but director/co-writer Gareth Edwards made The Creator for $80 million. He did so by filming real Asian locations with a small film crew that he also used on set. The movie was shot digitally using Sony’s new inexpensive cinematic cameras. Edwards placed his real locations into scenes mostly shot elsewhere. The result is an astounding visual achievement that ought to persuade directors, producers and studios to rethink standard practices. (Lisa Miller)

×

The Kill Room

(In Theaters Sept 28)

Penned by Jonathan Jacobson and directed by Nicol Paone, this R-Rated film skewers the avant-garde art scene. Set in NYC, Uma Thurman appears as Patrice Capullo, an art dealer agreeing to a profitable money-laundering scheme with crime boss Gordon Davis (Samuel L. Jackson). Having seen what people will pay for trendy art, Davis orders hitman Reggie (Joe Manganiello), to create gawd awful pieces that Capullo can sell to those owing for his services. The hitman doesn’t disappoint, asphyxiating marks with colorful plastic bags that he can then turn into abhorrent pieces. Capullo is shocked when she hangs Reggie’s submissions in a few galleries that attract critics who turn Reggie into an overnight sensation. Davis is furious about the threat to his scheme, leaving Capullo stuck between a crook and an art critic. The cast of this R-Rated comedy-thriller is rounded out by Thurman’s daughter Maya Hawke, along with New York flavor, Debi Mazar. (Lisa Miller)

×

The Merger

(IndiePix Blu-ray)

Troy was once a star player in Australian football, a second cousin of the American sport, but he’s now a hated man in his Outback hometown of Bodgy Creek. “Town killer!” people shout from passing cars—all because his environmental activism inadvertently led to the closing of the town’s mill, its chief employer. Troy has become a hermit and despite his football credentials, an unlikely candidate to coach Bodgy’s failing farm club team. But Angie, a bright young woman, swings the townies to give him a chance.

The Merger is funny, feel good and endearing, its humorous record of small-town quirks reminiscent of “Doc Martin”—but with a socially engaged twist. Because most of the townies won’t play under him, Troy recruits most of his team from recently arrived refugees from Syria, Africa and India. The Mergeris about overcoming xenophobia and building community. (David Luhrssen)