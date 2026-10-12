Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Reckoning’ with Mark Zuckerberg

× Expand © Sony Pictures Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison in 'The Social Reckoning' Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison in 'The Social Reckoning'

In 2010, writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Network presented a portrait of young Mark Zuckerberg, a computer savvy Harvard student with an idea that grew beyond the wildest expectations. Sorkin brings the story into the present decade with The Social Reckoning.

Based on Jeff Horwitz’s Pulitzer-winning investigative series for the Wall Street Journal, The Social Reckoning is a post-analog All the President’s Men. Call it One of Facebook’s Women with Horwitz as a one-man Woodward and Bernstein, and the woman as Facebook digital engineer Frances Haugen. In a smart, conflicted performance by Mikey Madison, she plays the reluctant whistleblower from the company’s “Civic Integrity” division, charged with supporting Facebook’s early utopian vision of doing good. Like those Deep Throat encounters in a DC parking garage, Frances furtively meets Horwitz on lonely San Francisco hiking trails. “I’m here to help Facebook, not hurt it,” she insists at their first meeting. Frances remains a true believer for a long time and divulges secrets guardedly and gradually.

She became concerned over Facebook’s power to amplify and spread hatred in 2019 while reviewing content on a far-right, proto-MAGA site. Frances was startled to recognize an old “politically progressive” friend hurling racist invective on the jeopardy of being white in a DEI America. Frances is compiling statistics showing 64% of recent adherents to QAnon and other rightist movements arrived via Facebook’s algorithms, a system that feeds and grows like a parasite on the flesh of outrage. Anger triggers the reshares fueling Facebook’s continued growth in the face of TicTok and other contenders.

Fear of Facebook

Frances is inhibited not only by the persistence of her dreams for the benefits of social media but by fear. She’s always looking over her shoulder. Digital footprints can be traced so she must be careful to leave none. If exposed, she will make powerful enemies. As one of Zuckerberg’s henchmen tells Horwitz, “We’re twice as big as any country. We’re post-government.” (Which won’t prevent Zuckerberg from toadying to power after 2024, but maybe that’s for Sorkin’s next film.)

The Social Reckoning takes in Silicon Valley’s tech bro culture. No one at Facebook listens to Frances’ concerns over the negative impact of new algorithms that deliberately spread the poison of toxicity. Her supervisor calls her a Cassandra, displaying his ignorance of who that was in one of the film’s several mordant moments. He ends the discussion by telling her to go to a dating site and “loosen up.”

Sorkin’s screenplay also offers a glimpse of the time-consuming work of investigative reporting. Like Woodward and Bernstein, or the Boston Globe team in Spotlight, Horwitz takes months and months, sending queries, tracing leads, waiting for sources. Most media organizations cannot afford the time he spent—or even afford to exist at all in the media environment Zuckerberg helped create. A note at the end of the film states that 43% of Americans get their news from Facebook.

Jeremy Allen White plays Horwitz as digitally clueless but relentless in pursuit of the truth. The Social Network’s star Jesse Eisenberg refused to return to the role of Zuckerberg, but Jeremy Strong is a solid replacement, portraying the tech titan as uptight, thin-skinned, more virtual than real. The Social Reckoning toggles back and forth between 2019 and 2021, including many prep sessions for one of Zuckerberg’s appearances before the Senate. His handlers counsel him to use cozy words like “feel” and avoid calling Facebook users “humans”—say instead “people,” sounds warmer.

Sorkin does a splendid job condensing and dramatizing the complicated material. Anyone who cares already knows how the story ends: Frances Haugen eventually releases a mountain of damaging internal documents and testifies before Congress. Unlike All the President’s Men or Spotlight, the culprits have not been banished, but as the film reminds us, the work of Horwitz and Haugen enabled 47 states and hundreds of citizens to sue Facebook (aka Meta), striking blows at the behemoth’s reputation and profitability.