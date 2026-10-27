‘Clayface’ Is A Horrifyingly Entertaining DCU Entry

× Expand © Warner Bros. Pictures Tom Rhys Harries in Clayface (2026) Tom Rhys Harries in Clayface (2026)

Clayface is a successful foray into the horror genre for DC Studios.

Directed by James Watkins, the film focuses on actor Matt Hagen as he tries to rebuild his life after his face gets disfigured. After receiving a cure that transforms him into a shape-shifting clay monster, he aims to get revenge on those that wronged him. The film stars Tom Rhys Harries, Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, David Dencik, Joshua James and Joana Ribeiro.

Debuting in “Detective Comics” #298 in October 1961, the Matt Hagen version of Clayface was created by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff. Since then, he has been a consistent member of Batman’s rogues’ gallery and appeared in numerous Batman adaptations. Notably, the film takes its primary inspiration from the “Batman: The Animated Series” episode “Feat of Clay.”

When it comes to the comic book film genre, there are rarely any horror films. Aside from Marvel’s “Blade” films, that corner of the genre largely remains untouched. However, the concept of films about supervillains has had the opposite treatment.

Villains, No Heroes?

Primarily spearheaded by Sony with their Spider-Man villain spinoff films and DC’s two “Joker” films, most of these types of comic book films have been met with tepid reception. A lot of that disdain comes from the common perspective that making films about villains without their primary heroes is pointless. Clayface rises above most of that troubled history with a compelling story and effective characterization.

One of the biggest complaints about these types of films is that they usually make the villains into anti-heroes and soften their otherwise wicked natures. While the film gives Hagen a sympathetic backstory, it does not shy away from his villainous nature and lose sight of why he is such a threat to Batman.

Since Clayface is a horror film, one would expect it to be scary and unsettling. The film accomplishes this in spades with its very effective body horror and gore. Without spoiling, there are many scenes that will make audiences squirm in their seats. It more than earns its R-rating.

All the performances are great, most notably those of Harries and Ackie. Harries successfully carries the film as the lead with a performance that is both sympathetic and terrifying. Ackie brings warmth and compassion to the film as Caitlin Corr, especially during scenes with Harries. Aside from the horror scenes, their scenes together are the most compelling ones via their great chemistry.

The only negative of Clayface is how it handles its presence in the DC Universe. Since it largely takes place in Gotham City, one would expect at least a mention of Batman. There are none. Because of this, the state of the DCU’s version of the Dark Knight is unclear to general audiences. While his involvement in the film is unnecessary, it would have been nice to know whether he has a presence in Gotham during its events.

In addition to continuing the hot streak of this year’s horror films, Clayface gets the cinematic side of the DCU back on track after the failure of Supergirl. Hopefully, future villain-focused films will follow its example. Clayface is in theaters now.