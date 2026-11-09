Debut Filmmaker Discusses ‘Search Party: Where’s PawPaw?’

× Expand Photo via Victoria Monai Richards - Instagram Victoria Monai Richards Victoria Monai Richards promoting "Search Party" in Washington Square Park in New York City (2026).

Filmmaker Victoria Monai Richards is making her directorial debut.

Titled Search Party: Where’s PawPaw?, the film focuses on college student Noble Williams, played by Richards herself, as she returns home after receiving news that her grandfather’s health has deteriorated. The next day, he goes missing from the hospital. This leads to Noble, her Aunt MeekMeek and friends trying to track him down. In addition to Richards, the film stars Nijah Brenea, Daisy Fernandez, Tichina Arnold and Tommy Davidson.

Born and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, Richards grew up loving acting and the arts. Some of her favorite films growing up included Mean Girls, Clueless, The Truman Show, Inception and The Matrix. By the time Richards was nine, she already had an agent.

“I think Raven-Symonè was like, it,” said Richards when asked about which actors she looked up to and wanted to potentially work with in the future when she was younger. “I just think, like, her comedic timing, even as a young lady, was so spot-on.”

Conditioning and Endurance

After acting in plays and theaters throughout her youth, Richards eventually turned her attention toward track & field. Originally involved in tennis, Richards was told by a coach to take up track & field to improve her conditioning and endurance. While attending the University of Arizona in 2020 as a freshman student-athlete, Richards’ academic year was cut short because of the Covid pandemic.

Upon returning home, Richards went online for her schoolwork and decided to refocus on acting. During this time, Richards became frustrated with scripts coming her way that involved minority stereotypes like trauma and struggle, in addition to reducing women to sexualized stereotypes. In Richards’ opinion, family-friendly comedies and faith-based entertainment that could be watched with family is not produced enough nowadays. Wanting to be a part of something that could be enjoyed with family led Richards to manifesting it herself with Search Party.

This desire led to Sherrie, her mother, leaving her Wells Fargo career of over 22 years in 2022 and starting Faith+ Works Productions, the company and studio behind the film, with Richards. Being religious, Richards and her mother created the company with family-centered stories that include originality, heart and faith in mind. As a result, the film was written by both. Richards and Sherrie relocated to Los Angeles in 2022.

“Rap Sh!t”

In 2022, Richards starred in HBO’s “Rap Sh!t,” a comedy series that had her starring alongside Fernandez and Brenea, who play friends Sunshine and Nigeria in the film, respectively. According to Richards, a director on the show noted how great the chemistry between all three of them was. This led to the casting of Brenea and Fernandez via Richards and Sherrie wanting to write something for all three of them.

Expand © Atlas Distribution 'Search Party: Where's PawPaw?' (2026) Nijah Brenea, Victoria Monai Richards, and Daisy Fernandez in 'Search Party: Where's PawPaw?' (2026)

Originally titled Tricked and Treated, Richards stated that the film was always going to be centered around the character of PawPaw, played by Davidson, and Noble, Sunshine and Nigeria doing something for him. A key inspiration for the film was “Scooby-Doo” and the whodunit nature of the franchise.

“It was an accumulation of getting a great casting director, Natasha Ward, us going through a strike and us having the proper credentials to film,” said Richards when detailing how comedy legends Arnold and Davidson were cast in the film. “They read the script, loved it, wanted to be a part of it.”

Starting on September 11, 2023, filming occurred for 21 days. Even though Sherrie wanted Search Party to be theatrically released, Richards did not always see that happening. This came from 2023’s box office and moviegoing habits still not being what they were pre-pandemic. Streaming deals also came to a halt because the amount of money and marketing power being offered were not enough.

However, everything changed after the film premiered at the 2024 Micheaux Film Festival. Its overwhelmingly positive response and the chance to fill the gap of theatrically released family comedies changed Richards’ mind about a theatrical release. Fed up with theatrical distributors’ offers, Richards and company decided to distribute the film themselves. 2025 was spent figuring out the film’s distribution and marketing.

Search Party: Where’s PawPaw? releases in theaters on November 13.