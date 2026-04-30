Documentary on Milwaukee’s Fight for Lead-Free Water

× Expand Image via Wisconsin Conservation Voters The Fight for Progress film promo image

The clock is ticking and time is running out. In 2021, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden included, among many other provisions, billions of dollars for replacing lead water lines with copper pipes. The funding will end in 2026 unless Congress acts.

The Fight for Progress: Wisconsin’s Push for Lead Pipe Replacement is a documentary that shows the need for this funding and how the money is being spent in Milwaukee, Racine and Wausau. Wisconsin Conservation Voters and the BlueGreen Alliance produced the film by Milwaukee’s Nels Lindquist and are sponsoring its big screen premiere early next month.

Lead became the material for urban water lines because of its durability—some of Milwaukee’s pipes are 150 years old, but lead is a poison and as the pipes slowly erode, the toxins are consumed in the water we drink. This is especially prevalent in older buildings in pre-World War II neighborhoods, often inhabited by poor or minority residents. According to many studies, children are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, impacting brain development, causing hypertension, decrease in IQ results and poor performance in school. There may be a direct connection between lead poisoning and crimes that lead to prison.

Much of this has been known for decades but progress in replacing lead lines was slow until the passage of the 2021 Infrastructure Act. According to a pediatrician interviewed for The Fight for Progress, the damage to children from lead toxins can be irreversible.

The film’s narrator speaks with the mayors of Milwaukee, Racine and Wausau and follows crews at work on the streets, ripping out lead lines and installing shiny new copper in their place, including a male-female Black plumbing company in Milwaukee. “We’re doing something worthwhile,” said a union worker in Wausau. His supervisor added, “We’re super busy. A lot of people are just waiting for us to get there.”

In addition to its health benefits, the lead-replacement money from the Infrastructure Act has created jobs. But health remains foremost in the minds of local leaders as the clock ticks on renewed funding. Without that bill, Racine Mayor Cory Mason said that lead replacement would take 30 years. If Congress and the White House refuse to act, “we’ll have to wait for a whole generation” to fix the problem.

According to Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the city had been slowly replacing lead lines, but federal funding accelerated the process from 1,000 to 3,000 lines per year. “Local government does not have the resources for such an extensive program… If the money dries up, it will put us in a different position,” he said. He quotes an old saying, “Water has no enemy,” stressing that lead line replacement should be a bipartisan issue.

Underlying The Fight for Progress is the vital idea that a healthy society, including nontoxic drinking water, is the right of all people.

The Fight for Progress: Wisconsin’s Push for Lead Pipe Replacement will screen at 6:30 p.m., May 5 at the Avalon Theater, 2743 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., followed by a panel discussion. Admission is free, but please RSVP at www.ntg-wi.com/movies/thefightforprogress

If you’re planning to attend. Doors open at 6 p.m.