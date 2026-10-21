‘Fjord’ Asks Hard Questions

× Expand © NEON The cast of 'Fjord' (2026) Sebastian Stan, Jonathan Ciprian Breazu, Teodora Sabina Barau, Vanessa Ceban, and Renate Reinsve in Fjord (2026)

When does a slap become child abuse—and who gets to decide?

Romanian writer-director Cristian Mungiu poses the question in Fjord and leaves the audience wondering and thinking. Lisbet is a Norwegian adherent to the Americanized Protestant fundamentalism that has spread virally through the world. While on a “mission” in Romania, she married Mihai Gheorghiu and brought him and their children to a small Norwegian town where they found work—she as a nurse in a senior center and the local school’s IT manager.

One day their teen daughter, Elia, comes to school with bruises. Child Protection and the police are summoned. The Gheorghius’ five children, even a baby only a few months old, are taken to foster homes awaiting the outcome of what turn protracted legal proceedings. The parents admit only to slapping, not beating their kids and the state threatens prison time. Elia’s statements are less than entirely clear.

Fjord is intimate and people scaled, with pitch perfect performances as Mihai by Romanian born, Emmy-nominated Sebastian Stan (known for “Pam and Terry” and The Apprentice). Likewise, Norway’s Renate Reinsve (a regular in Lars von Trier’s films) as Lisbet, and the cast of children, townsfolk and officials. The pace is measured, the details accumulate slowly and sympathies gradually shift in unstable directions. The Gheorghius are a loving family within the narrow, comfortable confines of their faith. The liberal tolerance of mainstream Norwegian society masks an intolerant certainty. The bland rectitude of the social workers represents a system, designed to protect children, that has calcified into a rules-bound bureaucracy. And then Mihai marshals the unhelpful support of right-wing “family values” protestors. In the undramatically staged courtroom drama near Fjord's climax, the prosecution resorts to religious prejudice and xenophobia.

The cinematography of this multiple Cannes award winner is chilling for its stark beauty. The Norwegian town clings to the steep banks of a fjord winding between steep, snow-etched cliffs. And those bruises on Elia’s face and neck? We leave the picture never knowing.

Fjord opens Friday, Oct. 23 at the Oriental Theatre.