‘Forgotten Island’ Is One of DreamWorks’ Best Films in the Last Decade

× Expand © DreamWorks Animation H.E.R. and Liza Soberano in Forgotten Island (2026) H.E.R. and Liza Soberano in Forgotten Island (2026)

Forgotten Island further proves why DreamWorks is one of the best animation studios in the game.

Directed by Januel Mercado and Joel Crawford, the film focuses on best friends Jo and Raissa as they get transported to the fantastical island of Nakali. After discovering that their friendship memories are the price for returning home, Jo and Raissa attempt to escape Nakali before they forget everything. It stars H.E.R., Liza Soberano, Dave Franco, Jenny Slate and Lea Salonga.

From Shrek to The Wild Robot, DreamWorks has carved out a legacy of great and memorable animated films since its inception in 1994. Forgotten Island adds to that legacy with its emotional story, fantastic comedy, great Filipino representation, lovable characters and breathtaking animation.

Jo and Raissa, voiced by H.E.R. and Soberano respectively, are very enjoyable leads whose friendship feels genuine and relatable. The chemistry between H.E.R. and Soberano is felt throughout the film as they both deliver great performances. Franco and Slate are also great as Raww and Batiba, respectively.

Seeing as the film focuses on Filipino culture, it is great to see that it represents it well. Thankfully, none of the representation feels forced or offensive. Philippine folklore and mythology are at the center of the story and make Forgotten Island one of the most unique films in DreamWorks’ catalogue. General audiences will enjoy it, but Filipino moviegoers will likely do so on a deeper level.

Frantic Pace

The film’s comedy is another positive. Its frantic pace and lack of dull moments are due in no small part to how hilarious it is. Since Jo is more of a jokester than Raissa, a decent amount of the film’s funny moments come from her. Even though Forgotten Island is aimed toward young audiences, people of all age groups are likely to have a good laugh during the film.

A huge theme of the film is friendship, and it tackles it beautifully. While sometimes coming off as cheesy, its messages about growing up and being there for friends are effective. They will likely resonate with moviegoers. Without spoiling, the film’s climax is one of the most emotional in 2026 so far.

As great as everything else about the film is, its animation is the best part about it. Its spectacular mix of 3D and stylized 2D animation is reminiscent of the recent Spider-Verse films but still has a look of its own. Since the animation is so expressive, the film’s action sequences and comedic moments fully shine. Another great aspect of the animation is the number of references to other animated works, such as “Dragon Ball” and “Family Guy.”

The only negative of the film is its ending and how a certain mystery is never solved. Even though the omission does not ruin the film, it made the conclusion less satisfying.

While not the best DreamWorks film, Forgotten Island is one of the year’s best animated films and another example of why animation is one of the best storytelling mediums. Hopefully, its box office will reflect its quality. “Forgotten Island” is in theaters now.